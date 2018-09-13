Kelly Clarkson Shares Adorable Photo Of Her 2-Year-Old Son Looking All Grown Up

Kelly's fans can't stop gushing over how grown up her little boy looks in a new snap.

Kelly Clarkson shared the most adorable photo of her son on her official Instagram account on September 12, which had fans gushing over just how grown up her little boy is looking. The snap shared by Kelly showed 2-year-old Remington looking impossibly adorable as he was strapped into his car seat during a car trip.

The cute snap showed little Remington, who will celebrate his third birthday in April, sporting a grey hoodie with the hood up as he sat in his car seat.

Clarkson then couldn’t help but gush over her adorable son in the caption, calling him “beautiful”.

“He is the most beautiful boy in the world,” Kelly told her 3.6 million followers of her son, who she welcomed in 2016 with husband Brandon Blackstock, signing off her post with a red heart emoji and the hashtag #RemyB.

But it’s not just Kelly who can’t get over how cute her little boy is, as the comments section was awash with comments from fans who shared sweet messages about The Voice coach’s son.

“So sweet! Love them up mama cuz they grow so fast!,” one fan told the star, who will be returning to the NBC singing competition for Season 15 later this month, as another wrote that he was “getting big!”

Another wrote on the former American Idol winner’s photo, “he is adorable and probably the cutest little boy I have ever seen.”

The latest glimpse into her life as a mom comes shortly after Clarkson shared a snap of Remington and his sister River Rose sitting in the back seat of the car together with a dog in between them as they headed out on what appeared to be a fun road trip with their mom.

“My travel buddies for the day!” Kelly captioned the family photo on Instagram one week ago, with the hashtags #RiverRose, #RemyB, and #Henry.

Earlier this year, Clarkson opened up about parenting her baby boy and 4-year-old River during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the interview, she told the daytime talk show host that both of her children are pretty “bossy” and can definitely stand their ground.

Speaking of how her daughter interacts with her son, Kelly told Ellen in April, per E! News, “She’ll push him down and think like we won’t figure it out, like how was he standing and now he is on the ground?”

Christian Thompson / Getty Images

Clarkson then joked that Remington has already started to get his own back in on his big sister.

“We did tell her, ‘Girl he’s gonna get older and he’s gonna start pushing back and doing stuff,’ and literally it was like two weeks later, older happened,” she said, revealing that it opened up the conversation of being “a fine line of like, stick up for yourself and don’t hurt people.”