Frankie Grande Posts Touching Tribute To Mac Miller, Says Late Rapper Was ‘Wonderful’ To Ariana

The actor credits his sister's former boyfriend for spearheading his sobriety.

Frankie Grande is celebrating more than 453 days of sobriety and he says it’s all because of Mac Miller. The 35-year-old actor and former Big Brother contestant posted an emotional tribute to the late rapper on Instagram five days after he was found dead of an apparent drug overdose.

Grande wrote that he is heartbroken over Miller’s death, describing him as a “good friend” who was “wonderful” to his sister, singer Ariana Grande. Mac Miller dated Ariana Grande for two years until their split in May.

A source told Us Weekly that Ariana Grande is “absolutely heartbroken” over Mac Miller’s sudden death at age 26 and that her entire family is shaken by it.

“They all grew close to Mac during his relationship with Ari,” the insider told Us. “He was a huge part of her life, and they always shared such a special bond. She wanted nothing but positivity in Mac’s life after they broke up.”

Frankie Grande was especially close with Mac Miller. In his post, the YouTube star credited Miller as being “the reason” he went to rehab for drug and alcohol addiction. Grande detailed Miller’s support of him, saying the “Self Care” rapper often gave him encouragement whenever he reached a sobriety milestone.

“I am beyond heartbroken over Malcolm’s death. He was a good friend and was wonderful to my sister. He was the reason I went to the rehabilitation center where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking, when I couldn’t imagine living without them.”

Grande added that he would have never found “the community of support” that showed him that “living life without drugs was a possibility” without the guidance of his good friend Malcolm.

“I remember when I would get 30, 60, 90 days clean and Malcolm would be there with a gift and a card and words of encouragement… telling me that he knew how hard getting sober is and how impressed he was I was succeeding.”

Frankie Grande ended his tribute by vowing to stay strong in his sobriety and by thanking Mac Miller for his support during his darkest days. Grande also shared the contact information for Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline to his 1.8 million Instagram followers.

Frankie Grande’s poignant post is the latest in a round of tributes to Mac Miller in the aftermath of his tragic death as he dealt with addiction struggles of his own. Ariana Grande has not yet spoken publicly about the death of her ex, but she did post a black and white photo of the late rapper on her Instagram page while turning off the comments on the post to silence any negativity.