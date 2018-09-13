Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Curves In A White Swimsuit

Kylie's killer body was on full display in a skimpy one-piece.

Kylie Jenner is showing off her toned body in a skin-tight swimsuit in two new snaps shared on social media this week. The 21-year-old, who gave birth to her daughter Stormi in February, showed off her killer curves in the latest snap she shared with her fans on Instagram as she rocked a white one-piece during what appeared to be a pool day.

Jenner shared the photos of herself in the skin-tight swimwear on September 12, where she had her arms up in the air while lifting up her signature long black hair up onto her head.

The first snap uploaded to her account showed Kylie piling up her hair as she smiled and looked toward the floor. She captioned the first photo that showcased her impressive curves, “throwback with @sashasamsonova” with a heart emoji, but didn’t confirm if the pictures were taken before or after she became a mom to 7-month-old Stormi.

The second Instagram photo uploaded by the new mum showed Jenner with her hands on her head as she poses outdoors in her one-piece. She wrote in the caption, “vibrate good energy” alongside a sunflower emoji.

In just seven hours since she first shared the stunning white swimsuit photos with her 114 million followers on the social media site, the pictures have already received more than 4.8 million likes combined.

The swimsuit snaps came shortly after Kylie admitted that being pregnant with her daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott has changed her body, though she revealed that she actually doesn’t care about her body looking different now.

“Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age,” Jenner told Glamour U.K. in a new cover feature. “But I really don’t care.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s latest post-pregnancy body confessions come shortly after Kylie also opened up about her new life as a mom during a YouTube Q&A with close friend Jordyn Woods, where she got very candid about all the changes that have happened to her body since becoming a mom.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

“It was such a great pregnancy and birth and, like, I’m so happy and I would have done the same thing over again,” Jenner said in the video, per E! News, though she revealed that one body part, in particular, has gotten bigger which she wasn’t exactly too thrilled about.

“My boobs are definitely, like, three times the size, which bothers me. I have, like, stretch marks on my boobs,” Kim Kardashian’s little sister said. “I feel like, you know, my stomach isn’t the same. My waist isn’t the same. My butt’s bigger and my thighs are bigger, like everything.”

But Kylie certainly isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who’s been showing off her body in her swimwear recently.

As Inquisitr previously reported, her mom Kris Jenner and big sister Kourtney Kardashian were recently spotted showing off their toned bodies on a sun lounger in a snap Kourtney shared online earlier this week.