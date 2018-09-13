Olivia Culpo Shows Off Toned Abs In Colorful Bikini Snap

Olivia Culpo is living the last few days of summer to the fullest. The former Miss Universe took to Instagram late Wednesday to share a photo of herself chilling in a hammock while sporting a colorful striped bikini, proving that the summer vibes are very much still on.

In the snap, the model is rocking high-waisted bikini bottoms, which showcase her toned abs. The white swimsuit features thick stripes that alternate between red, green, yellow and blue. The 26-year-old is holding a plate of mangoes in her legs as she smiles toward the camera.

“Today will work for mango,” she wrote in the caption, accompanied by two hugging face emoji.

The picture racked up more than 146,000 likes and thousands of comments from fans who were quick to point out how happy she looks. However, some commenters also shared their criticism of the Model Squad star for defending one of her co-stars, Devon Windsor, who is facing backlash over comments she made about the diversity issue in the modeling industry.

Windsor, a Victoria’s Secret model, compared her hardships of having to maintain blonde highlights to the discrimination people of color face, as People reported.

“Do you know how hard it is to be blonde? I have to get a highlight every month,” Windsor is seen saying in a clip of Episode 6 of E!’s Fashion Week docu-series, which was released before the episode aired Wednesday night.

Following the backlash, Culpo took to Twitter to defend Windsor, stating that comments can take on different meanings when taken out of context.

“Please understand information can be taken out of context & misconstrued to manufacture drama. I can assure you Dev has an immensely kind heart and anything that portrays otherwise is a manipulation of her true character,” Culpo wrote.

I love you @devwindsor. Please understand information can be taken out of context & misconstrued to manufacture drama. I can assure you Dev has an immensely kind heart and anything that portrays otherwise is a manipulation of her true character ❤️❤️❤️ — Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) September 9, 2018

Social media users were disappointed that Culpo chose to side with Windsor instead of with the models of color who were addressing the issue in the episode.

“I would have thought you being a model, working in a field where diversity is really hard to find you would have stuck up for the models of color. You don’t need to experience it first hand to speak on issues. Do better,” one Instagram user wrote.

Windsor has since apologized for her comments, saying that the conversation shown in the clip was heavily edited, and affirming that she takes the issue of lack of diversity in the modeling industry seriously.