Emily Ratajkowski Hugs The Wall In Revealing One-Piece Swimsuit In Leopard Print

Emily showed off a leopard-print swimsuit in her latest Instagram post.

Emily Ratajkowski hugged the wall in a leopard one-piece swimsuit, and she used some gold accessories to complete her look. While the model usually poses in very chic places, this time she’s chosen to model in front of a modest white-brick wall. Her swimsuit has a very revealing cut, with side cut-outs to show off the back, but also a super high cut that showcases her hips. It’s also a thong swimsuit. The model wore a thin gold band that acted like a belt over her swimsuit, along with some chunky gold bracelets. Many of her fans simply shared thumbs up, heart, or fire emojis for a lack of a better reaction to her amazing swimwear.

The model-actress was spotted on the runway during New York Fashion Week sporting a black rosette during the Marc Jacobs show. Emily wore a black-brimmed boater hat, a black tube top, and a giant rosette that covered up her left side. She also sported some loose-fitting black pants and some open-toe black sandals, detailed the Daily Mail. While the outfit looked fairly conservative from the front, side photos show that the rosette actually left a lot of skin showing. Also in the show was her friend Jordan Barrett, who strutted down the runway in a purple trench coat.

Emrata was recently featured in a print and video ad for Paco Rabanne perfume. She’s been named the face of their Pure XS for her. While she posed topless in the print ad, the video ad took things one step further. The clip starts with Emily walking through a mansion, with different men showing up to drool over her. However, they each get caught up in a trap, one by one. As she gets closer to her destination, which is presumably her bedroom, she starts to rip off her metallic dress, turning it into a frayed top while wearing just some small black underwear, described the Daily Mail.

And while she spends a lot of time modeling and curating her super-popular Instagram page, she’s also become known for her feminist views. This is what she had to say about feminism.

“Feminism is about the choices we make, and the freedom we have to make personal choices without judgment or retribution.”

She elaborated further, detailed the Inquisitr.