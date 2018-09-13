Jordan Barrett Poses Shirtless In An Ad For His New Unisex Collection, ‘Blame Frame’

Jordan debuted his new collaboration with Frame Denim, which is based on his freedom lifestyle.

Jordan Barrett shared an ad for his newest limited-edition capsule collection on Instagram. It’s the result of a collaboration with Frame Denim, and the ad features Jordan without a shirt, wearing a couple of necklaces including a cross. The name of the collection is “Blame Frame,” which is a play on his Instagram handle, @iblamejordan. Orange seems to be an important theme, as it’s featured in the ad and it was also used heavily during the Frame Denim NYFW dinner that the model hosted.

The collection is ready-to-wear fashion and, instead of being directed at men or women, is all uni-sex clothing, described Vogue. The founders of Frame, Erik Torstensson and Jens Grede, described why they were drawn to Jordan’s sense of fashion.

“We were immediately drawn to his bold and colorful sense of style, which is usually quite rare in men… As with our previous creative partnerships, we knew that Jordan would take his own approach with Frame, allowing us to push the boundaries and develop ideas that we normally wouldn’t introduce in our ready-to-wear collections.”

And Jordan’s input was vital in the collection, as the designers incorporated themes from his personal style, including an “an effortless and worn-in aesthetic.” Also, the clothing is meant to reflect the ideas of “no rules or boundaries.”

The collection includes some basic pieces, like sweatshirts with lettering on it that says “Blame Frame Limitless Collection,” “Jordan Barrett,” and “Homme/Femme.” There’s at least one black sweater with gray lettering, and one white sweater with gray lettering. There’s also a very poignant pair of jeans that appear to have white and gray paint splatters on them, which have a super artistic vibe. This theme is carried out with shirts with paint splatters, which will be available in green and black.

The Blame Frame collection also features some orange slippers with lettering that says “Blame Jordan” for a direct shout-out to his Instagram, as well as mechanic-style jumpsuits in orange and military green.

Jordan was excited to work with the team, as he described how they were very open to all of his ideas. And considering that the designers incorporated all of Jordan’s input, it’s amazing that the end result is so simple yet full of character.