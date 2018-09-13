‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Jenna Cooper Denied Cheating Allegations Publicly, But Won’t Deny Privately

Jordan discussed how Jenna reacted when he first confronted her about the cheating allegations.

Jordan Kimball announced today on his Instagram that he’s removing himself from his relationship with Jenna Cooper. It’s all thanks to the new cheating allegations that have surfaced, and the information was reported by Reality Steve. Earlier in the day, Jenna posted on Instagram and denied that she sent the texts, according to the Inquisitr. In the age of Photoshop and technology, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to imagine that someone wanted to rip apart Jordan and Jenna, and set up the texts in an attempt to sabotage their potential marriage. However, during the latest podcast published by Steve, the two discussed how Jenna has yet to deny the cheating claims in private.

Steve suggested that the first thing Jenna ought to have done is deny the texts were hers, if she really were innocent. But when Jordan confronted Cooper, she didn’t instill any confidence in Jordan that it was something that he shouldn’t worry about. Steve even said that he hoped that he was the one being played in the situation. Jenna told Jordan that she might have been drunk when she sent the texts, and that she’d have to check the phone to see if she sent those messages. That response really revealed to Jordan quite a lot, and put him on alert. Jordan’s a smart and witty guy that pays attention to details, so it’s not surprising that he ended up breaking things off when Jenna wouldn’t deny the claims.

Plus, Steve was incredulous that Jenna would even suggest that she’d have to “check” her phone for the messages. He pointed out that she shouldn’t have to check something like that, that she ought to know one way or another.

Meanwhile, Jenna’s statement on Instagram sounds out of place with all of the information that Jordan has provided. She said the following.

“I am hurt by these fake texts, and that anyone would believe this story so quickly without proof. I have an attorney helping me investigate this hurtful and fraudulent attack on my character. We are evaluating all legal remedies available to punish those responsible.”

However, her claim that Jordan (or anyone) would believe the story “so quickly without proof” is not true. Jordan reviewed all of the emails between Jenna’s other secret lover and Reality Steve, and confronted her before he made a decision. Also, Jenna quickly turns her focus to “evaluating all legal remedies available to punish those responsible,” which could be a jab at Reality Steve and the man who leaked the texts.