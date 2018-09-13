‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope & Rafe Argue Over Sami, John Fights To Save Marlena

Days of our Lives spoilers for Thursday, September 13 reveal that there will be a lot of ill feelings in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will get into a blowout argument over Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). As many fans will remember, Rafe shockingly slept with Sami, who also happens to be his former wife, after he and Hope had a huge fight last year.

Days of our Lives fans watched as Rafe ran straight to Sami and two comforted each other during difficult times in both of their lives. However, the next morning Rafe immediately regretted his decision to sleep with Sami, and ask her not to tell anyone about the one night stand in hopes of keeping his then-fiance in the dark.

Unfortunately, that was not the case. Nearly everyone found out about Rafe and Sami’s affair, and the bombshell was finally revealed to Hope at her wedding to Rafe. The event caused a huge controversy, and ended with Hope leaving Salem wanting an annulment.

Eventually, Days of our Lives fans watched as Hope and Rafe worked through their problems, but with Sami back in town it looks like some of those old feelings of resentment could be stirring again.

Meanwhile, Sami Brady will be shocked to hear that her mother, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) has taken a turn for the worse, and it seems to be all her fault. Sami shockingly shot her mother during her wedding ceremony after Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) claimed that her husband, EJ DiMera, was still alive.

Now, Marlena is in the hospital and fighting for her life. She is currently on life support, and her daughter, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison) has found legal documents revealing that her mother did not want to be kept alive by machines.

Marlena’s husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will continue to fight for Marlena’s life, but if Belle decides to give those papers to the appropriate people then he knows he will lose the love of his life forever.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will surprise his new roommate, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) with a very special gift, which could help them bridge the gap in their tense relationship.

Days of our Lives fans can see how all the drama in Salem plays out when the soap airs weekday afternoons on NBC.