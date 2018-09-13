Norm Macdonald Tells Howard Stern That He Never Defended Louis C.K. Or Roseanne, Supports #MeToo Movement

The comedian's recent words got him in some trouble, but now, there's a bit of backpedaling.

Over the course of the last two years, there have been a large number of people coming forth with allegations and claims of sexual abuse by many celebrities. Everyone has had their opinion on the different claims and many have made their words known to the world. Norm Macdonald is one of those who have voiced their opinions on the many victims coming forth, and it appears as if he was against the #MeToo movement, but now, he says differently.

Roseanne Barr and Louis C.K. have both come under fire in recent months for their comments which have been seen as very racist and sexist. Macdonald recently did an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in which he spoke on a number of topics but also appeared to defend the two comedians and their controversial comments.

On Wednesday, Macdonald spoke with Howard Stern about his new Netflix talk show, but he also wanted to clear up a number of misconceptions. As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, Macdonald said that his original comments have been taken the entirely wrong way.

“I never defended them. I am completely behind the #MeToo movement. “You’d have to have Down syndrome to not feel sorry for — #MeToo is what you want for your daughters, and you want that to be the future world, of course. And I meet all kinds of women with terrible stories of what’s happened to them. So, I wasn’t talking about the victims. They asked me about Roseanne.”

Norm Macdonald tells Howard Stern "I never defended" Roseanne or Louis C.K. https://t.co/q1V4zcCkVz pic.twitter.com/XC6jJo7Six — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 12, 2018

Macdonald also revealed that he was supposed to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, but that ended up being cancelled. A few minutes before he was set to go on the air, Fallon told Macdonald that his appearance was no longer happening.

This all took place after the interview with the Hollywood Reporter where Macdonald said he was “happy the #MeToo movement has slowed down a bit.”

Norm Macdonald did express regret by sending out a tweet to apologize to everyone and let the world know he wasn’t defending Roseanne or Louis C.K. His appearance with Howard Stern, though, was a way of further explaining just what he meant and that he was speaking more of Roseanne and not of any victims.

After his comments which appeared to defend Roseanne, Macdonald spoke about Louis C.K., who was also fired from his show for his actions.

“There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day. Of course, people will go, ‘What about the victims?’ But you know what? The victims didn’t have to go through that.”

As Rolling Stone reported, Macdonald continued talking about himself on The Howard Stern Show and began insulting himself. He said, “I’m a f**king dumb guy, I get confused and sh*t.” He said they were asking him a lot of questions at the same time, and it led to a bunch of pure confusion.

Norm Macdonald’s new talk show called Norm Macdonald Has a Show is set to begin on September 14, and he needs no negative press right now. When he gave the original interview, many really did believe he was speaking out against the #MeToo movement, but it seems he was defending it and speaking against Roseanne and Louis C.K. Either way, some damage has already been done, but Macdonald wanted to clear the air and apologize for the confusion.