AMC Officially Announces How Much Time Has Passed In ‘The Walking Dead’ — And It Makes No Sense

According to AMC, only 632 days have passed up to the point when Rick was taken captive by Jadis.

A new tweet on the official Twitter account of The Walking Dead has confused fans as AMC puts an official number of days to the zombie apocalypse.

AMC’s The Walking Dead has aired eight seasons so far, with its ninth season set to premiere on October 7. While, at times, many episodes can pass that depict only a very short amount of time, sometimes AMC has thrown in time jumps to move the story forward. Over the years, fans have speculated as to how much time has passed since Rick woke up from his coma and discovered the zombie apocalypse had hit. Unofficial timelines have been established based on information given at points throughout The Walking Dead.

However, AMC has never issued an official statement on how much time has passed in their hit TV series — until now.

In a tweet, posted on September 12, AMC has posted two images of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). The first image is from the very first episode of Season 1 of The Walking Dead and shows Rick in a patrol car. Fans will remember that at the time of this image, he was talking to Shane (Jon Bernthal), who was also a police officer.

The second image shows a much later version of Rick Grimes. This image is from the time in Season 8 when Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) took Rick captive.

“Day 0 of the apocalypse vs Day 632. #TWD,” the tweet is captioned.

As Comic Book points out, this would mean that less than two years have passed between these two events. While this could be possible, since time can seem to move very slowly at times in The Walking Dead, it is possible that AMC might be wrong on this point.

Immediately, fans pointed out the obvious. Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) appeared to age considerably more than two years during his stint in The Walking Dead. In real life, Chandler was ten years old when he started in Season 1. He turned 18 prior to leaving in Season 8. Of course, real life happens and children obviously grow at a much faster rate than filming times for the show, so one could excuse AMC for glossing over the fact that Carl appeared much older than the official timeline indicates.

Carl’s sister, Judith, is also an indicator that AMC may have gotten their official timeline wrong.

In Season 2 of The Walking Dead, Lori Grimes (Sarah Wayne Callies) discovers she is pregnant. The baby likely belongs to Shane, rather than Rick, indicating that Lori fell pregnant to Shane after the zombie apocalypse hit. Considering the normal gestation time for a baby is nine months, a big chunk of time from the official timeline is consumed with Lori’s pregnancy. This would mean that if Lori fell pregnant at the beginning of the zombie apocalypse, and had a normal 40 week gestation period, then Judith would only be one year and three months old when Rick was taken hostage by Jadis. Potentially younger if you factor in that Lori would likely not have had sex with Shane immediately.

While her age is never given in the TV series, and she is not often shown, many fans speculate that Judith appears older than this at this point in time in The Walking Dead.

Of course, when it comes to The Walking Dead, it is expected that some suspension of belief is expected in a show that portrays the undead as walking among us.

