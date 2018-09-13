NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Could Still Leave Hornets For Knicks, Clarifies Controversial Free Agency Statements

Will Kemba Walker consider playing for his hometown team in 2019?

Charlotte Hornets superstar Kemba Walker is entering the final year of the four-year, $48 million contract he signed in the summer of 2015. If the Hornets suffer another disappointing season, there are speculations that the All-Star point guard will consider leaving Charlotte to play somewhere else. One of the potential free agency destinations for Walker is his hometown team, New York Knicks.

Unfortunately, Kemba Walker doesn’t seem to be interested in signing with the Knicks in the 2019 NBA free agency. In an interview with Hartford Courant’s Dom Amore, the 28-year-old point guard said that he doesn’t see himself wearing a Knicks’ jersey. Months after making the controversial statements, Walker decided to break his silence and clarified what he previously said about his impending free agency.

“I’ve only been on one team,” Walker told Brandon Robinson of Scoop B. “I don’t know. I’ve been on one team in seven years, going on eight years. So when it’s my time, I’ll make a decision. That’s all I said. I said: ‘I didn’t see myself in a Knicks jersey because I’ve only been in one jersey, you know what I mean?”

With his recent comments, it is safe to say that Kemba Walker is not closing his doors on the possibility of joining the Knicks next summer. With their goal to end their playoff drought and return to title contention, the Knicks obviously need to add another superstar who can play alongside Kristaps Porzingis. If they succeed to get rid of Joakim Noah before free agency hits next July, the Knicks will have enough salary cap space to give Kemba Walker a maximum contract.

Kemba Walker has “no idea” why Jamal Crawford is STILL a free agent – https://t.co/fB3i0bsWIf pic.twitter.com/IbJeGt7NQG — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) September 6, 2018

The potential acquisition of Kemba Walker will undeniably boost the Knicks’ performance on both ends of the floor. In 80 games he played with the Hornets last season, Walker averaged 22.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 1.1 steals on 43.1 percent shooting from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc. If the Knicks succeed to acquire Walker next offseason, they could include young point guard Frank Ntilikina in a trade package to acquire another superstar who will be available on the market.

As of now, Kemba Walker is focused in the upcoming 2018-19 NBA season. Though LeBron James is now playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. the Hornets are still not expected to make a huge noise in the Eastern Conference. Walker said he understands why people don’t have huge expectations from the Hornets, but he remains optimistic that they can finally end their playoff drought next season.