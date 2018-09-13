‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Negan Tells Rick He’s Not Saving The World, Merely ‘Getting It Ready For Him’

Even though Negan is being contained in a jail cell, he still has an eye on the leadership prize.

As fans get ready for the Season 9 premiere of AMC’s The Walking Dead next month, a new trailer emerges that indicates Negan is just biding his time until he can take control again.

IGN has just released an exclusive trailer for the upcoming Season 9 of The Walking Dead. The short clip is only 30 seconds long but it sets up the premise that Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is not yet done with being in control.

The clip opens with gentle images of the new life Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) has set up for the people of Alexandria. This is in response to his son, Carl (Chandler Riggs), insisting with his dying breaths in Season 8 of The Walking Dead that Rick strive to move past his issue with Negan and not kill the vicious leader.

The new Alexandria appears to be thriving as people return to a quieter lifestyle and rely more on older technologies as resources such as gas run out.

Over these images is the sound of Negan talking.

“You think you’ve got this all on lock,” Negan says before following up with, “It’s not the future. It’s a monument to the dead.”

Negan then elaborates further.

“You’re not saving the world, you’re just getting it ready for me.”

This final line as the clip concludes indicates that Negan still thinks he can take over from Rick at some point, even though he is being held by Rick inside a jail cell in Alexandria. However, as previously pointed out in an Inquisitr article, there have been hints that the Saviors might be working quietly behind the scenes to rise up again in Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

Victoria Will / AMC

In addition to Negan’s threat against Rick’s leadership, viewers can also see that Rick has saved the blue handprints belonging to Carl and Judith. These prints weren’t burned when Alexandria was attacked in Season 8 and Rick has mounted the boards containing the prints on a wall inside a house. In the clip, Rick is shown pressing his hand gently against the handprint belonging to Carl.

You can view the new Season 9 trailer from IGN below.

Of course, fans of The Walking Dead will have to tune into Season 9 to find out whether Negan will manage to rise up and take control from Rick again. Although considering Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has a small group forming behind Rick’s back that would like to see Negan dead, it seems Negan might have more of a battle on his hands than he first realizes.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on Sunday, October 7, at 9/8c.