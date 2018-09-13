Scooter Braun Says He Used To Think Justin Bieber Would ‘Die’ In His Sleep

Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, recently revealed that he once believed the singer was in danger of losing his life, and that he may actually die in his sleep.

According to a Sept. 13 report by Hollywood Life, Scooter Braun recently opened up for a very telling interview with Van Lathan on The Red Pill podcast. Braun dished on Justin Bieber’s past, and how he refused to let him work out of fear that he would die.

“There was a time where I would go to sleep almost every night, when he had money to fly away from me, and I was worried every night that I was gonna lose him. There was the time where I was telling him he’s not allowed to work. He used to yell and scream at me. He wanted to put music out, he wanted to tour, but I thought if he did that, he would die. I just refused,” Braun admitted.

He later revealed that all he wanted for Justin Bieber was for him to get healthy. Scooter Braun also admitted that the younger singer would often have “so much crap in his system,” that he feared he may never wake up again.

I didn’t want him to work because I wanted him to get healthy. I thought he was going to die…thought he was going to go to sleep one night and have so much crap in his system that he would not wake up the next morning. I’d try to monitor him from a distance and would fly after him at times,” Scooter added.

Scooter Braun went on to reveal that he tried an array of ways to help Justin Bieber through his dark times, including attending Al-Anon meetings. However, he reportedly failed. It wasn’t until Justin decided to changed his life that things finally got better.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Justin Bieber has turned his life around, and is now planning the rest of his life with his new fiance, Hailey Baldwin. The couple got engaged over the summer after only a few weeks of dating. However, the pair had been friends for years before turning their friendship into a romance.

Sources reveal that Justin is looking forward to the future with his soon-to-be wife, and that he can’t wait to get married and start a family with Hailey.

Justin Bieber has yet to speak out about Scooter Braun’s comments.