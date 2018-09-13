Wendy Williams Bashes Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Relationship For A Second Time On Morning Talk-Show

Wendy Williams is standing firm on that she doesn't believe the couple's marriage will work out

Wendy Williams vs. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin round two—it seems like one round just wasn’t enough for Williams as she slammed the young couple yet again during her morning talk-show.

In a Wednesday report by Hollywood Life, Wendy Williams, host of The Wendy Williams Show, took yet another nasty jab at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s relationship. Not only did the talk-show host echo her original thought that the marriage between the couple won’t work out, but she also implied that the Baldwin’s are simply using the 24-year-old popstar as a “cash cow”.

“I think the Baldwins look at Bieber as a cash cow… I think Stephen Baldwin likes to be more relevant again to young people in pop culture and Bieber is a quick way to do that,” Williams said to her audience. “I don’t believe that this is a marriage that will last,” she added.

As the Inquisitr reported on Tuesday, Bieber was spotted spending some quality time with his future father-in-law out in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where they decided to attend a music festival together. While Bieber and Baldwin, 21, have spent a lot of time with her family since getting engaged, Monday was the first time the “Sorry” singer was seen hanging out with his fiancé’s father one-on-one.

Some fans might remember, Wednesday’s show wasn’t the first time Williams, 54, has taken digs at the young couple who have now been engaged for over two months. After the twosome confirmed their engagement back in July, Williams went on a rant during her show’s “Hot Topics” monologue and some of her comments were not flattering, to say the least.

Williams initially swore to her audience that Bieber would only be keeping Baldwin around until his first love, Selena Gomez, entered the picture again and claimed that while she does believe Bieber and Baldwin will get married, the “Never Say Never” singer would immediately head straight to Gomez’s house after the honeymoon was over. She also claimed that the beautiful engagement ring the “Love Yourself” singer proposed to the blonde-haired model with, could have been meant for either Baldwin or Gomez.

If Williams was hoping to get a rise from the couple, she’ out of luck. During a recent interview with Stellar, Baldwin made some rare comments concerning her and her man’s relationship. Not only did she gush about how she’s “beyond excited” for the day she becomes Mrs. Justin Bieber, but she also revealed that when it comes to all the negative comments being spewed, Baldwin does her “best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life.”

In the meantime, source have reported that the couple is now taking their time when it comes to wedding planning, so they can just enjoy being engaged.

Fans can catch Williams’ comments about the couple in the video (9:44-12:26) below.