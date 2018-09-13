‘Hollywood Darlings’ Star Christine Lakin Welcomes Baby No. 2

The former child star now has two kids of her own.

Actress Christine Lakin just gave birth to her second child with her husband, actor Brandon Breault.

The parents of 2-year-old daughter Georgia James now have a baby boy in their household.

Baylor B. Breault was born on September 10 at 8:09 p.m., according to an Instagram post from Lakin. He weighed seven pounds, three ounces at birth, and was 20.5 inches long.

“We are overjoyed and blessed to add more love to our family,” the 39-year-old Hollywood Darlings star said. “Thanks for all your thoughts, prayers, and love.”

Lakin also shared three photos of Baylor on Instagram: one of his family of four; a solo pic where he is sleeping, wrapped up in a white blanket with the alphabet printed all over it in gray letters and wearing a matching gray hat; and a shot where he’s nestled between his loving mom and older sister.

The former star of ’90s sitcom Step by Step also explained that Baylor’s middle initial, B, is in honor of her husband’s mother, Barbara, who died over the summer.

On April 3, the Hollywood Darlings Instagram page first revealed Lakin’s second pregnancy by saying that she was “in production on a major new project.”

The accompanying photo was of Lakin, Breault, and Georgia standing underneath a theater marquee that announced that “the sequel ‘Baby Boy'” was coming in September of 2018. The smiling mama wore a tight, light mauve dress that put her baby bump on full display.

In June, Lakin jokingly told Us Weekly that she was “terrified” about having a second child with Breault, whom she married on October 25, 2014, but she did believe that Georgia was going to treat her new sibling in a loving manner.

“She loves other kids, and I think she’s going to love being a big sister, so fingers crossed,” she said. “That’s all I really can do at this point, because it’s happening. There’s no return policy on children.”

Now that she has two children, Lakin has finally caught up with her Hollywood Darlings co-stars, Jodie Sweetin (Full House) and Beverley Mitchell (7th Heaven). The second season of the docu-comedy, which premiered in 2017, aired its final episode in June. The Pop network has yet to say whether the show will be back for Season 3 or not.

Lakin, who has been in the entertainment industry since she was a child, also co-hosts the Worst Ever Podcast with Alaa Khaled, and voices news anchor Joyce Kinney on Family Guy.