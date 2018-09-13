Khloe Kardashian Uses Social Media To ‘Vent’ About Tristan Thompson, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been the topic of conversation for months, especially following the NBA star’s cheating scandal. Since that time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been taking to her social media to post some cryptic messages.

According to a Sept. 12 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian allegedly uses social media as a way to vent about her relationship with Tristan Thompson without really saying anything too personal about their romance.

“She talks to Tristan all the time, but knows too that when she voices her frustrations with him online, all of his friends and family see too and they get involved too. Sometimes the only way for Khloe to get through to Tristan is to not fight with him, but instead to take things a little public,” an insider dished on Kardashian’s social media habits.

The source went on to reveal that Tristan Thompson’s friends and family agree with Khloe Kardashian, and that they begin to jump on his case when Kardashian posts something suspicious on social media.

“They inevitably pressure Tristan to do the right thing and make things right with Khloe. It is Khloe’s clever way of keeping Tristan honest and their family happy and together,” the insider says.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him with multiple women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their child, daughter True Thompson.

However, Khloe decided to stay with Tristan in Cleveland and work through their relationship issues. When the NBA season was over the couple moved back to L.A. together to live in Kardashian’s Calabasas mansion.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to post a photo of herself showing off her flat tummy just five months after giving birth to baby True. The reality TV star rocked a pair of black pants, a crop top that showcased her toned abs, and a black blazer on top.

Kardashian also wore a full face of makeup, dangling hoop earrings, and a full ponytail, which rested at the top of her head. Khloe captioned the social media snapshot, “Boss Mama,” seemingly letting her fans know that she can do it all, including running her own company.

Khloe Kardashian has spoken out about the struggles of being a working mother in the past, but has also revealed that her career is important to her, thus showing her daughter that she can have it all.