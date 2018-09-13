No, That Wasn’t Meghan Markle Picking Up Royal Dog Poop

A woman bearing a striking resemblance to Meghan Markle was spotted outside the royal residence picking up dog poop.

A recent picture snapped of what appears to be Meghan Markle and her dog has gotten royal watchers into a stir as reports indicated that she was sighted doing the right thing and pooper scooping after her dog defecated. However, it now seems that this woman is not Meghan Markle after all as new details emerge about the incident.

The original image was posted on Wednesday by a reporter who spotted what appeared to be the new royal, Meghan Markle, out with her dog. In the image, the dog appears to be defecating. After taking a snap, the reporter posted the image to her Twitter account with the following caption.

“So incredibly enough, walking by @kensingtonroyal -we spotted this beautiful, woman with a familiar air” outside the entrance to the private residence where Harry& Meghan live. MEGHAN!? her dog was doing his business. She couldn’t have been sweeter. #princessespickuppooptoo.”

In a follow-up reply the reporter, Lisa Petrillo, further stated that she pet her dog and was still in “total shock.”

After the image was posted, a flurry of media attention happened once TMZ noticed and reported on the tweet. Many outlets requested an interview with Petrillo in regard to her encounter with Meghan Markle.

So incredibly enough, walking by @kensingtonroyal -we spotted this beautiful, woman with a familiar air”outside the entrance to the private residence where Harry& Meghan live . MEGHAN!? her dog was doing his business. She couldn’t have been sweeter. #princessespickuppooptoo pic.twitter.com/G0SkQelmPE — Lisa Petrillo (@LisaPetrillo) September 12, 2018

However, as Jezebel points out, there is a major problem with the image.

While the image does appear to be of a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Meghan Markle and the image is reported to have been shot outside a royal residence — although not Buckingham Palace, as TMZ reported in the original tweeted caption to their article — the dog is obviously not her beagle named Guy. Neither is it the black Labrador which Meghan Markle and her new husband, Prince Harry, recently purchased together.

Not long after the apparent mistake was made, TMZ updated their original article with the following statement in regard to Meghan Markle and the pooping dog image.

“A source at the Palace tells us the photo posted by the reporter is not Meghan and it’s not her dog either,” the statement from TMZ read. “The mess is someone else’s s**t.”

As yet, no one has stepped forward to identify themselves as the woman in the image captured by Lisa Petrillo. Neither has an official statement been made by the royal family in regard to the dog pooping incident. And, considering the nature of the matter, it seems highly unlikely that they will.