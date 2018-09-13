Ariana Grande’s Brother, Frankie, Credits Mac Miller For His Sobriety In Heart-wrenching Message

Frankie shared a heartfelt message about the late Mac Miller, giving him credit for his sobriety.

Ariana Grande’s brother, Frankie, has penned a heart-wrenching message on Instagram to pay tribute to the late Mac Miller. Miller passed away of a suspected overdose on Friday, and his unexpected and sudden passing has rocked fans and the music industry. Frankie notably says that Mac was the reason he is sober now, and detailed how the artist encouraged him to seek help in the first place. And it didn’t end there, as Frankie remembers how Mac would give him a gift card during important milestones of his sobriety, and was there for him when he needed a friend the most.

“[Mac] was the reason I went to the rehabilitation center where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking, when I couldn’t imagine living without them. It was the place where I found the community of support that showed me that living life without drugs was a possibility and I would never have discovered that if it weren’t for Malcolm.”

Frankie then continued, and said the following.

“I remember when I would get 30, 60, 90 days clean and Malcolm would be there with a gift and a card and words of encouragement… telling me that he knew how hard getting sober is and how impressed he was that I was succeeding.”

Grande also said that Mac was “wonderful” to Ariana during the two years that they were together.

Frankie’s been rocked my Mac’s passing, and made it clear that it’s important to him to help fellow addicts in any way he can. He’s been fairly outspoken and open about his substance abuse and his road to sobriety, including sharing an open letter with People back in June. Frankie described how the Manchester bombings left him in a bad place, and he turned to substances to deal with the pain. However, the June letter commemorated his one-year anniversary of sobriety, and he shared his story in hopes of encouraging any others that may be facing similar difficulties.

Meanwhile, Ariana hasn’t spoken out publicly about Mac’s passing. She has, however, posted a black-and-white photo of Miller on her Instagram page, which alone spoke volumes. In the photo, Mac is looking up at the camera, presumably as Ariana or a friend takes a photo. It has received over 11.7 million likes, and the comments have been disabled after there was backlash against Ariana, blaming her for Mac’s death.