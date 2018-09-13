‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Annaliese Puccini Sizzles In Tiny Bikini After Public Breakup On Reunion Show

Annaliese was dumped on TV, but she's not letting that hold her back from being the amazing woman that she is.

Bachelor in Paradise fans were shocked along with Annaliese Puccini when Kamil Nicalek dumped her during the Season 5 reunion show. The blow came from left field for Annaliese, and she was incredulous, saying, “I literally tried to break up with you two weeks ago. You said, ‘I don’t want to lose you. I’m going to fight for you,'” detailed Extra TV. However, this is what Kamil had to say about their relationship.

“You’re great, Annaliese. You’re an amazing woman, and I don’t want to just string you along and pretend that we have something special still. It’s just not working out for me, and I think it would be best for us to slowly part ways.”

Annaliese described how she broke down in tears watching the reunion show, because she saw her mom crying too. But the lady is showing everyone what a strong woman she really is, by taking it all in stride and even asking America to be easy on Kamil.

“I just hope that America gives him a little bit of forgiveness and is just kind, because at the end of the day, we did have a strong relationship. It wasn’t all depicted on television. But I know the person that he is, and I just, I feel bad that people are being so hard on him now.”

Meanwhile, she shared a bikini snap yesterday that she captioned, “Don’t look back, you’re not going that way,” which is a great way to look at life.

In her latest Instagram photo, she wore a pink-and-white bikini top, along with a high-cut black bikini bottom that showcased her derriere. She stood in an outdoor pool or hot tub in a tropical location, as there are palm trees, sand, and water in the background. There’s also a mountain range too. Annaliese wore her hair down, and she has a small smile on her face.

Bachelor Nation sprinkled Annaliese with support and love, as many people said that she deserves better. Another said that they hope she’ll take the Airbnb offer, referring to a free stay that the company offered her after the reunion show.

When Kamil first broke up with Annaliese, she put him on blast, saying that he had booked a week’s stay in an Airbnb so the two could spend some time together, according to Us Weekly. In response, the company reached out to Annaliese, letting her know that “We have a place for you @annaliese_p_, DM us for a free stay with your best friends.”