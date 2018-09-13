Murder Suspect In Mollie Tibbetts Case Wants Government To Fund Legal Costs

Already, Rivera has been issued $5,000 to hire a private investigation firm.

It appears that the suspect in the case of Mollie Tibbetts murder wants the government to pay his legal costs in the upcoming trial. According to the New York Post, Cristhian Bahena Rivera has asked for U.S. taxpayers to fund his case.

Radar Online has stated that Rivera asked for $5,000 from the U.S. government in order to hire the private investigation firm Gratias Investigations. The documents obtained by Radar Online also state that “this amount is probably considerably less than what will actually be necessary to conduct all investigation in this matter.” The New York Post requested a statement from Gratias Investigations. So far, no statement has been issued to the outlet in regard to their involvement in the case.

As to why Rivera wants to hire investigators was not disclosed and the suspected killer would like this fact to only be disclosed “behind closed doors at a hearing.”

The judge presiding over the request has granted the request for these funds. However, any additional amounts requested by Rivera would “require further approval.”

Included in the documents was a handwritten affidavit from Rivera in which he states his birth year as 1997 and not the originally recorded 1994. It is unclear why Rivera has given two different birth years to authorities. When Radar Online requested a statement on the matter from the FBI and DCI, both declined. They did note that they were looking into the discrepancy.

Iowa Department of Public Safety

This request comes a week after federal agents raided Rivera’s workplace, Yarrabee Farms. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, this raid was “focused on federal law and not the homicide case.” Yarrabee Farms were said to be cooperating with investigators in the matter. Radar Online also points out that a source close to the investigation has said that the case is “far from finished.”

Cristhian Bahena Rivera was charged with the murder of the 20-year-old Iowa student after she went missing on July 18. Her body was found in a cornfield and she was reportedly stabbed to death. Radar Online states that other women in the area had previously been frightened by Rivera. One resident also suspects that his fiance had been followed by Rivera, as a man driving a black van was seen circling the block as the woman was out for a walk.

Bail for Rivera has been set at $5 million and he has been charged with first-degree murder. He currently is being housed at the Poweshiek County Jail. If convicted, Rivera could face a life sentence for Mollie’s murder.