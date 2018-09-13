Ariana Grande’s Brother, Frankie, Pens Beautiful Tribute To Mac Miller, Credits Him As The Reason He Got Sober

Frankie Grande writes he is "beyond heartbroken" over Mac Miller's death in powerful and emotional tribute

As Ariana Grande continues her silence over the recent death of her ex Mac Miller, her brother, Frankie, decided to break his by way of a beautiful tribute on his Instagram, where he credited the late rapper for being the reason he chose to get clean himself.

On Wednesday, Us Weekly reported that five days after Miller, born Malcolm McCormick, was found dead due to a drug overdose in his California home at the age of 26, Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie, 35, finally decided to end his silence through a heartfelt tribute where he not only revealed how “heartbroken” he is, but also credited the young artist for inspiring him to get help, so he could lead a sober life.

“I am beyond heartbroken over Malcolm’s death. He was a good friend and was wonderful to my sister. He was the reason I went to the rehabilitation center where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking, when I couldn’t imagine living without them,” Frankie began.

Frankie continued by sharing how the over-pouring amount of support he received following his decision to go to rehab was more than he ever expected and how he came to realize that it was possible to live a life free from addiction, which he would’ve never known if hadn’t been for Miller.

As the Big Brother alum began achieving milestones in his sobriety, he commented on how Miller was there every single time and “how impressed he was that I was succeeding”.

“I remember when I would get 30, 60, 90 days clean and Malcolm would be there with a gift and a card and words of encouragement… telling me that he knew how hard getting sober is and how impressed he was that I was succeeding.”

Frankie also took the time to use his social media platform to highlight the importance that those who have suffered and those who continue to suffer from the disease that is addiction, must always keep fighting by working hard and staying strong to overcome their battles writing, “Our disease is strong but we are stronger”.

The media outlet previously reported that Ariana, just like Frankie, is “absolutely heartbroken” by Miller’s death and the entire Grande family is in mourning, as “they all grew close” to the rapper during his and the “God Is A Woman” singer’s two-year relationship.

Frankie ended his lengthy homage by thanking Miler “from the bottom of my heart”.

“Malcom my friend, you will be dearly missed. and I know you will be looking down on me from heaven, proudAF for every day I live my life clean and sober… 453 days and counting. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Miller’s funeral will be held in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. At this time, it is not known if Ariana or any of her family members will be present at the service.