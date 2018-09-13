Ariana Grande’s Brother, Frankie, Pens Beautiful Tribute To Mac Miller, Credits Him As The Reason He Got Sober

As Ariana Grande continues her silence over the recent death of her ex Mac Miller, her brother, Frankie, decided to break his by way of a beautiful tribute on his Instagram, where he credited the late rapper for being the reason he chose to get clean himself.
On Wednesday, Us Weekly reported that five days after Miller, born Malcolm McCormick, was found dead due to a drug overdose in his California home at the age of 26, Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie, 35, finally decided to end his silence through a heartfelt tribute where he not only revealed how “heartbroken” he is, but also credited the young artist for inspiring him to get help, so he could lead a sober life.
“I am beyond heartbroken over Malcolm’s death. He was a good friend and was wonderful to my sister. He was the reason I went to the rehabilitation center where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking, when I couldn’t imagine living without them,” Frankie began.
Frankie continued by sharing how the over-pouring amount of support he received following his decision to go to rehab was more than he ever expected and how he came to realize that it was possible to live a life free from addiction, which he would’ve never known if hadn’t been for Miller.
I am beyond heartbroken over Malcolm’s death. He was a good friend and was wonderful to my sister. He was the reason I went to the rehabilitation center where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking, when I couldn’t imagine living without them. It was the place where I found the community of support that showed me that living life without drugs was a possibility and I would never have discovered that if it weren’t for Malcolm. I remember when I would get 30, 60, 90 days clean and Malcom would be there with a gift and a card and words of encouragement… telling me that he knew how hard getting sober is and how impressed he was that I was succeeding. Addiction is a TERRIBLE disease… many people are suffering from addiction like I am and many many of them are losing. Those of us who are struggling with addiction must stay strong. We must continue to work HARD on ourselves every single day and help each other. Our disease is strong but WE ARE STRONGER and I vow to work every moment of my life to keep myself sober so that i may be there for others. This is a difficult road but YOU DO NOT HAVE TO TRUDGE IT ALONE. To anyone who needs help, help is there. you just need to have the courage to ask, which I know can be EXTREMELY difficult… but when you do I GUARANTEE support will be there. do not be ashamed if you are losing the battle against addiction, shame feeds the disease, humility defeats it. please ask for help! you are NOT ALONE! I am here… and I will continue to be here… for you… Malcom my friend, you will be dearly missed. and I know you will be looking down on me from heaven, proudAF for every day I live my life clean and sober… 453 days and counting… Thank you from the bottom of my heart ???????? AA: (212) 870-3400 NA: (818) 773-9999 Suicide Prevention Lifeline: :800-273-9255
As the Big Brother alum began achieving milestones in his sobriety, he commented on how Miller was there every single time and “how impressed he was that I was succeeding”.
“I remember when I would get 30, 60, 90 days clean and Malcolm would be there with a gift and a card and words of encouragement… telling me that he knew how hard getting sober is and how impressed he was that I was succeeding.”
Frankie also took the time to use his social media platform to highlight the importance that those who have suffered and those who continue to suffer from the disease that is addiction, must always keep fighting by working hard and staying strong to overcome their battles writing, “Our disease is strong but we are stronger”.
The media outlet previously reported that Ariana, just like Frankie, is “absolutely heartbroken” by Miller’s death and the entire Grande family is in mourning, as “they all grew close” to the rapper during his and the “God Is A Woman” singer’s two-year relationship.
Frankie ended his lengthy homage by thanking Miler “from the bottom of my heart”.
“Malcom my friend, you will be dearly missed. and I know you will be looking down on me from heaven, proudAF for every day I live my life clean and sober… 453 days and counting. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Miller’s funeral will be held in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. At this time, it is not known if Ariana or any of her family members will be present at the service.