‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday, September 13: Devon And Lily Make Up!

Devon visits Lily and Rey waves a white flag.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, September 13, bring a long-awaited reconciliation, a fresh start, and worrisome trouble in Genoa City.

Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) asks Devon (Bryton James) to go with him, Cane (Daniel Goddard), and Mattie (Lexi Stevenson) to visit Lily (Christel Khalil) at Walworth prison. However, Charlie’s uncle declines, and the Cane and the twins go to see Lily.

However, it seems that Devon has a change of heart and he makes a decision regarding Lily, according to She Knows Soaps. He goes to see his sister, and they talk the whole thing out. It’s all Lily wanted since this nightmare started after the accident that took Hilary and her unborn baby’s lives. Finally, Devon and Lily see eye to eye, and Devon is willing to move forward with Lily, which brings her comfort in the midst of the dangerous prison. The sad thing is, his epiphany didn’t come before Lily received her sentence, and now she still has to serve her time in jail despite Mattie working hard to figure out a way to get her mom out early.

Meanwhile, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) does some damage control because Rey essentially lied to everyone he met over the past few weeks about who he is and what he’s doing in Genoa City. He waves the white flag with Sharon (Sharon Case), and she’s not quite willing to trust him just yet. Rey wants to start over, but Sharon isn’t over the fact that Rey just arrested her fiance, Nick (Joshua Morrow), after lying to learn more details about the entire Newman family and J.T. Hellstrom.

Buckle up and hold on, because things are going to get WILD! You won’t want to miss it this week on #YR. pic.twitter.com/ysehg8pzec — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 9, 2018

Sharon knows a thing or two, and she has every right to be cautious about trusting Rey again after his lies could’ve caused so much trouble especially considering all the things she actually knows about J.T.’s disappearance.

Speaking of trust, Sharon doesn’t entirely trust Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Sharon wants the best for her daughter Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and she feels Mariah is being too trusting after some of the shady things Tessa has pulled in her time in Genoa City. Plus, Tessa hung up on Mariah mid phone call and never got back to her until Rey found Tessa lurking outside Sharon’s house like a criminal.

However, when Tessa finds herself in danger, she manages to call Sharon. Now that Sharon gave her a job at Crimson Lights, it’s possible that Sharon feels more responsibility for the young girl. The call cuts off abruptly after sounds of a scuffle, but honestly, the whole setup feels all too familiar.