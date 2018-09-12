Effects of Hurricane Florence are expected to hit North and South Caroline on Thursday and it is poised to touch down on land sometime between Friday and Saturday. So what can you prepare if you are in the danger zone? North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety compiled a list of essentials for an emergency hurricane preparedness kit and it is recommended that anyone near the Southeastern United States prepares for the storm.
Officials are urging residents to prepare a kit before the hurricane strikes if they haven’t already. The website reminds users that it is important to keep all emergency supplies in one place and that every family member should know where the kit is kept. Food for animals and people should last between three to seven days.
The list below was taken from the North Carolina Public Safety’s website where more information regarding Hurricane Florence can be found.
Basic Supplies (this is what you’ll need to survive the hurricane and seek help during or after):
- Water – 1 gallon per person per day for 3 to 7 days
- Food – non-perishable and canned food supply for 3 to 7 days
- Battery-powered or hand crank radio and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio with extra batteries
- Cell phone with charger
- First aid kit and first aid book
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- Manual can opener for food
- Anti-bacterial hand wipes or gel
- Wrench or pliers to turn off water
- Blanket or sleeping bag – 1 per person
- Prescription medications and glasses
- Seasonal change of clothing, including sturdy shoes
- Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, feminine supplies
- Extra house and car keys
- Important documents – insurance policies, copy of driver’s license, Social Security card, bank account records
- Fire extinguisher
- Cash and change
- Books, games or cards
Unique Supplies (these might include things for your child, pets, or yourself).
For Baby:
- Formula
- Bottles
- Diapers
- Baby wipes
- Pacifier
- Soap/Baby powder
- Clothing
- Blankets
- Canned food and juices
For Adults:
- Contact lenses and supplies
- Extra eyeglasses
- Dentures
First Aid Kit
- Two pairs of latex or other germ-free gloves (if you are allergic to latex)
- Germ-free bandages to stop bleeding
- Cleansing agent/soap and antibiotic towels
- Antibiotic cream
- Burn cream
- Adhesive bandages in a variety of sizes
- Eyewash solution to flush the eyes
- Thermometer
- Prescription medications you take every day such as insulin, heart medicine and asthma inhalers. You should periodically rotate medicines to account for expiration dates.
- Prescribed medical supplies such as glucose and blood pressure monitoring equipment and supplies
- Scissors
- Tweezers
- Tube of petroleum jelly or other lubricant
What can you do to #HurricanePrep? Take an inventory today of what you need that relies on electricity, especially for medical reasons. Charge your devices and plan for batteries and alternatives. Learn More now -> https://t.co/Plx8ASLXl3 #MondayMotivation #Florence #Blackout pic.twitter.com/IxtY1lzHzb
— FEMA Region 3 (@FEMAregion3) September 10, 2018
Non-prescription drugs:
- Aspirin or non-aspirin pain reliever
- Anti-diarrhea medication
- Antacid
- Syrup of Ipecac (use to induce vomiting if advised by the Poison Control Center)
- Laxative
- Potassium Iodide (for those who live near nuclear plants; use only as ordered by the State Health Director)
Have you been procrastinating making an emergency preparedness kit? There's still time to get ready, but you need to do it quickly! We've got a brief a list of items you should gather before the storm arrives. #ncwx #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/6rI8KhaqJZ
— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) September 12, 2018
Pets
- Canned or dry pet food
- Water for 3 to 7 days
- Food dishes
- Muzzle, collar and leash
- Immunization records
- An identification tag (should contain pet name and phone number)
- Current photos of your pets in case they become lost
- Medicine your pet requires
- Pet beds and toys
- Pet carrier
- Proper fitting muzzle
If the power goes out, debit cards won’t work. So now’s the time to get cash. Most supermarkets even offer cash back if you use a debit card when you’re purchasing those last-minute items for your emergency supply kit. #Florence pic.twitter.com/saWfMTfmAx
— Readygov (@Readygov) September 12, 2018
Obviously, not everything on this list is considered absolutely essential to every citizen. However, use the list as a guideline or checklist for what you may need for you and your family as you prepare for Hurricane Florence in the coming days. Having a preparedness kit ready increases chances of survival and, in extreme cases, rescue. Please check your evacuation plans or other city announcements in your area regarding how you should prepare for Hurricane Florence as this is only a general guide.
If you're ordered to evacuate ahead of #HurricaneFlorence:
➡️ Take only essential items
➡️ Turn off the gas, electricity, and water
➡️ Disconnect appliances
➡️ Do not drive or walk across creeks or flooded roads
More safety tips: https://t.co/dfesVvRZHJ pic.twitter.com/03KF4zGZtx
— HHS.gov (@HHSGov) September 12, 2018