Effects of Hurricane Florence are expected to hit North and South Carolina on Thursday, and it is poised to touch down on land sometime between Friday and Saturday. So what can you prepare if you are in the danger zone? North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety compiled a list of essentials for an emergency hurricane preparedness kit and it is recommended that anyone near the Southeastern United States prepare for the storm.

Officials are urging residents to prepare a kit before the hurricane strikes if they haven’t already. The website reminds users that it is important to keep all emergency supplies in one place and that every family member should know where the kit is kept. Food for animals and people should last between three to seven days.

The list below was taken from the North Carolina Public Safety’s website where more information regarding Hurricane Florence can be found.

Basic Supplies (this is what you’ll need to survive the hurricane and seek help during or after):

Water – 1 gallon per person per day for 3 to 7 days

Food – non-perishable and canned food supply for 3 to 7 days

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio with extra batteries

Cell phone with charger

First aid kit and first aid book

Flashlight and extra batteries

Manual can opener for food

Anti-bacterial hand wipes or gel

Wrench or pliers to turn off water

Blanket or sleeping bag – 1 per person

Prescription medications and glasses

Seasonal change of clothing, including sturdy shoes

Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, feminine supplies

Extra house and car keys

Important documents – insurance policies, copy of driver’s license, Social Security card, bank account records

Fire extinguisher

Cash and change

Books, games or cards

Unique Supplies (these might include things for your child, pets, or yourself).

For Baby:

Formula

Bottles

Diapers

Baby wipes

Pacifier

Soap/Baby powder

Clothing

Blankets

Canned food and juices

For Adults:

Contact lenses and supplies

Extra eyeglasses

Dentures

First Aid Kit

Two pairs of latex or other germ-free gloves (if you are allergic to latex)

Germ-free bandages to stop bleeding

Cleansing agent/soap and antibiotic towels

Antibiotic cream

Burn cream

Adhesive bandages in a variety of sizes

Eyewash solution to flush the eyes

Thermometer

Prescription medications you take every day such as insulin, heart medicine and asthma inhalers. You should periodically rotate medicines to account for expiration dates.

Prescribed medical supplies such as glucose and blood pressure monitoring equipment and supplies

Scissors

Tweezers

Tube of petroleum jelly or other lubricant

What can you do to #HurricanePrep? Take an inventory today of what you need that relies on electricity, especially for medical reasons. Charge your devices and plan for batteries and alternatives. Learn More now -> https://t.co/Plx8ASLXl3 #MondayMotivation #Florence #Blackout pic.twitter.com/IxtY1lzHzb — FEMA Region 3 (@FEMAregion3) September 10, 2018

Non-prescription drugs:

Aspirin or non-aspirin pain reliever

Anti-diarrhea medication

Antacid

Syrup of Ipecac (use to induce vomiting if advised by the Poison Control Center)

Laxative

Potassium Iodide (for those who live near nuclear plants; use only as ordered by the State Health Director)

Have you been procrastinating making an emergency preparedness kit? There's still time to get ready, but you need to do it quickly! We've got a brief a list of items you should gather before the storm arrives. #ncwx #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/6rI8KhaqJZ — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) September 12, 2018

Pets

Canned or dry pet food

Water for 3 to 7 days

Food dishes

Muzzle, collar and leash

Immunization records

An identification tag (should contain pet name and phone number)

Current photos of your pets in case they become lost

Medicine your pet requires

Pet beds and toys

Pet carrier

Proper fitting muzzle

If the power goes out, debit cards won’t work. So now’s the time to get cash. Most supermarkets even offer cash back if you use a debit card when you’re purchasing those last-minute items for your emergency supply kit. #Florence pic.twitter.com/saWfMTfmAx — Readygov (@Readygov) September 12, 2018

Obviously, not everything on this list is considered absolutely essential to every citizen. However, use the list as a guideline or checklist for what you may need for you and your family as you prepare for Hurricane Florence in the coming days. Having a preparedness kit ready increases chances of survival and, in extreme cases, rescue. Please check your evacuation plans or other city announcements in your area regarding how you should prepare for Hurricane Florence as this is only a general guide.