Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Goes Topless In Bathroom Selfie

Camille went topless for her latest Instagram photo.

Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, turned up the volume on her Instagram page with her latest post. She took a picture of her reflection in a bathroom mirror while posing topless and covering herself strategically with her right arm. She used a black-and-white filter, and you can see some leafy plants in the foreground and background. Camille had earrings on, and had her hair pulled back in a low bun. The model captioned the photo “I always wanted dimples, but the ones on my back will do.” Fans made jokes about her boyfriend Rob, while others gave her a big thumbs up for the picture.

The Sports Illustrated model has been plenty busy lately stomping the runway at New York Fashion Week. She posted a video of herself doing a very sassy walk while wearing some skin-tight brown pants with lace tie-ups in the front, a black T-shirt that said “KITTENISH,” and a black jacket. Camille’s hair was down, as she waved at friends and played with her hair. She explained, “When @jessiejamesdecker tells you moments before the show to bring out ‘sex kitten’ vibes on the runway, you do just that.” The person who took the video commented, “Glad you liked the video!! Totes was worth getting hit in the noggin by other camera men to get this close up.”

Camille also posted another photo of herself before hitting the runway, presumably before she got changed into the runway outfit. In the picture, the model is wearing a sporty black ensemble. She wore a black, hooded crop-top with some black pants, and exclaimed in the captions that she was “ABOUT TO STEP OUT ONTO THE RUNWAY FOR MY FIRST EVER @nyfw SHOW!!!!”

The model also made headlines the other day when she clapped back at Jalen Ramsey, who said “I don’t think Gronk’s good… Let me say — I don’t think Gronk is as great as people think he is.” Camille wasn’t going to let that slip, as she proclaimed that “Rob’s sexier than you, and he’s a better football player,” according to News.

Kostek has been working her Instagram page lately, posting all sorts of fun videos and photos. During the summer months, she shared a ton of bikini pics from tropical destinations, along with a photo or two of herself posing with her boyfriend.

Gronkowski, on the other hand, reportedly threatened to quit playing football if he was traded to a different team. That tactic helped him secure another contract with the New England Patriots, detailed the Washington Post.