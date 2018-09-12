Meghan Markle Is Reportedly ‘Finding It Hard To Know Who To Trust’

Meghan Markle has been making the transition from American commoner to British royalty ever since she started dating her now husband Prince Harry. However, according to People Magazine, Meghan is struggling with trust among her old group of friends. Her royal wedding was broadcast worldwide as millions tuned in to watch the actress marry into royalty. Such publicity and fame can be daunting to anyone, and Meghan is starting to feel the effects with some of her closest friends.

A source told People that “Meghan has lost touch with some of her close friends from before the wedding, which has been tough, She’s finding it hard to know who to trust.”

Between the controversy with her own family to marrying into a royal one, the last few months have undoubtedly been stressful on the prince’s wife. Meghan is taking the challenges head on, it seems, with husband Harry. The two adopted Guy, a shelter beagle, recently and the pooch is already set up with his own book deal.

Meghan Markle has also returned to visit Toronto to meet with an old friend and stylist, Jessica Mulroney. It is clear that as Meghan’s status and fame grow, her circle will undoubtedly grow smaller. However, the duchess does have a tight group of friends that she reportedly keeps on speed dial. It has only been four months since her wedding, so only time will tell how her previous friendships hold up.

Despite recent controversy with her own family (her half-sister Samantha posted a vulgar Twitter rant about Meghan, but the half-sister has since put her account on private), it seems that Harry is fully supportive of the newest member. Prince Charles is reportedly quite fond of Meghan. Harper’s Bazaar reported that Prince Charles thinks the 37-year-old is the “best thing” to ever happen to Prince Harry.

While the duchess may be feeling as though her circle is getting smaller, her fans seem supportive and ready to see her on tour. Meghan and Harry are preparing to head to Australia to accomplish some charity work and public appearances. This will be the new royal’s first international tour and people are looking forward to it.

Author of The Prince and I, Ingrid Seward, had this to say about the Australian tour,