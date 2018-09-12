Heidi Klum Poses With Popular K-Pop Band BTS, As She Teases A Performance During ‘AGT’

Heidi Klum teased a BTS performance during tonight's "AGT" show, which is sure to have fans going wild.

BTS is known as one of the most popular K-pop bands to gain footing in America. They’ve established themselves by doing what they do best, which is singing in Korean. While other K-pop groups have tried to cross over and appeal to American fans by translating their lyrics or by using English, BTS has gained popularity by remaining true to themselves. The group managed to sell out four nights at Los Angeles’ Staples Center last week as they kicked off their American tour, detailed Uproxx, and their performance on AGT is likely to win them more fans.

Heidi Klum posted a short video to her Instagram, saying “Look who I’m here with, I’m here with BTS!” The band members waved excitedly at the camera, as Heidi finished the clip saying, “Very exciting.” The video was captioned “Make sure you watch tonight’s @AGT results show featuring a performance by the incredible @bts.bighitofficial!!! Tonight at 8PM!”

The band’s fans, known as the “BTS Army” is very loyal. At the L.A. shows, most of the merchandise was sold out half an hour before the show started, and fans were already screaming in excitement as they watched music videos. And the fan base in the U.S. is reportedly very multi-cultural, with not just Korean-Americans, but also encompassing people of many backgrounds and varying ethnicity.

Heidi, on the other hand, has her own reasons for being excited. Namely, she’s apparently very happy with her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz. This is some of the sweet things Klum had to say about Tom, according to People.

“He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life. He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”

The two have faced some backlash for their 17-year-old age difference, but that hasn’t fazed Heidi one bit. The supermodel recently posted a photo of herself kissing Tom on Instagram, which on its own revealed how much they’re into each other.

And Tom’s a lucky guy, as Heidi turned down Drake when he tried to ask her out.

“Sorry, Drake. You snooze, you lose. You know what I mean? He was basically like a week too late… Someone who I know knows him, and I guess he asked to have my number, and then he texted me. And I was like, oh my gosh, this is so weird. But then I never texted him back because I found the love of my life.”

Meanwhile, Heidi announced her departure from Project Runway after 16 seasons. It looks like there’s plenty of new and exciting things in store for her in the future, however, as she’s expected to debut an Amazon show alongside Tim Gunn.