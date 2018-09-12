Kylie Jenner Posts Close-Up Of Stormi, Shows Off Baby’s Jewelry

Kylie Jenner loves to post on social media about her life and passions. The 21-year-old mother has over 114 million followers, and pictures involving her baby, Stormi Webster, tend to do exceptionally well. In fact, the first photo she posted of Stormi is the most-liked Instagram picture of all time currently. The photo focused on Stormi’s tiny hands wrapped around Kylie’s finger and it seems Kylie is still enjoying taking such photos of her daughter’s tiny hands.

The makeup guru uploaded a picture of Stormi’s tiny wrist featuring a custom gold bracelet that simply read “Stormi.” A star precedes the name and a heart immediately follows it. It is unclear who gifted the baby bling (or if Kylie bought it herself) but it is sure to be custom. The small size and name engraving makes the bracelet a one-of-a-kind token. The exact make of the bracelet is unclear. Speculation seems to be focused on the gold color as many think Kylie gifted her infant daughter a solid gold bracelet.

A tiny baby Converse shoe peeks out in the corner as well as a baby carrier (it’s a Gucci print, by the way). Kylie’s perfectly manicured hand is also featured in the shot as she holds Stormi’s arm to capture the shot. The 7-month-old was born on February 1 to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. She is their first and only child.

The photo follows a previous post of Kylie’s which was made the night before. The picture, which was also posted on Instagram, features babies Stormi and Chicago (sister Kim Kardashian’s third child) having a “slumber party” in matching pink pajamas. The family resemblance is adorably clear as both girls rock a full head of curly hair and sparkling eyes. Khloe Kardashian, who also has a baby girl around the same age as Stormi and Chicago, wasn’t able to get her little one in on the fun. Posts from Khloe prove she is currently on a tropical vacation with baby True.

Kylie has showed off other gifts and accessories she has gotten for baby Stormi throughout the past seven months. One of the most notable accessories is a Gucci baby carrier complete with matching stroller. Kylie posted a photo of one of her “Stormi strolls” back in April. The young mom looks fresh and fierce with her short lob and complimenting minidress.

Stormi Webster has a lot to look forward to. Her mother is expected to be the youngest self-made billionaire ever by the end of the year, according to Forbes. It is clear Kylie has both the success and resources to raise her little one the way she wants to.