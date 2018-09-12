Reality Steve Dissects Claims That Jenna Cooper’s Texts Are Fake, As Jordan Kimball Already Made Up His Mind

Reality Steve takes on fans' claims that Jenna Cooper's texts are fake.

Reality Steve had a big job to do when Jenna’s “other” lover contacted him with some bombshell cheating allegations. The man claimed that Jenna was two-timing Jordan Kimball, and that she was using him for “business,” a.k.a. to make money. And once the information was published, chaos ensued. But even from the beginning, Jordan felt intuitively that the texts were really from Jenna. Even so, some fans wrote to Reality Steve with several questions about the authenticity of the texts. In response, Steve broke down each of the claims and further established that he has no reason to believe that the texts are fake.

Some people pointed out that the time stamp on the text messages were “only off by a minute and the battery power was the same on both texts.” Steve simply said that the texts were screenshots; therefore it’s predictable that the time stamp and battery power would be the same. He asked the unnamed man for some real proof to back up his allegations, and that’s what he got.

Others were put off by the first portion of Jenna’s text to the man, where she said “Good morning princess!!!” However, Steve doesn’t think it’s outlandish for Jenna to call a man “princess,” and says that’s not enough proof to say the entire conversation is fake.

Another way that people believed they had “proof” that the texts were fake is based on the way her name shows up on the top. However, Steve dismissed that conspiracy theory easily, pointing out that it’s just a setting in people’s phone. For example, it said “Jenna Cooper” with a heart in the unnamed man’s photo, but Jordan’s messages say “Jenna” with an engagement ring.

What really gave it away to Jordan, reportedly, is that the writing style in the texts is undeniably like Jenna. Reality Steve even said he saw texts on Jordan’s phone from Jenna, and she sounded the exact same as in the screenshots, adding “Tons of emoji’s and even her asking him, ‘You still love me?’ It was bizarre.”

But even with all this, Jenna posted on her Instagram that the allegations are false. She even declared that she’s looking into “legal remedies available to punish those responsible.” If Jenna is telling the truth, then it’s possible that a fabricated set of texts has ruined people’s lives. But that’s not worrying Steve, as he proclaimed, ” I think over the last 9 years, I’ve proven myself to be pretty credible when it comes to this franchise. ”