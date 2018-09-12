Gigi Hadid Is Stunning In A Black Cut-Out Dress By Michael Kors At NYFW

Day eight of New York Fashion Week was in full swing with the Michael Kors show, which means Gigi Hadid was walking the runway for him as a featured model per USA Today. As could be expected, neither disappointed. Kors designed what is being hailed as a lovely dress, and Hadid has received many compliments not only on her performance, but how well she wore Kors’ dress, and how good it looked on her. This is not the first time the pair has teamed up to make a little fashion week magic, and it won’t be the last with Milan Fashion Week quickly approaching.

Bella Hadid was also walking for Kors, per The Daily Mail, but didn’t quite seem to get the same press coverage as her sister. At least not for what she was wearing on the runway. Most of the attention around her concerned her relationship with The Weekend, and the creamy crop top and pink mini skirt she was spotted in leaving the event. His show was held at Pier 17, with the theme “Global Getaway,” which was designed by by artist Christina Zimpel to inspire feelings of jetting from Capri to Malibu, then off to Rio, and on to Bondi Beach according to Forbes.

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2019 Runway Show at Pier 17 on September 12, 2018 in New York City. JP Yim / Getty

Kors is known for drawing big name stars to walk for him, and sometimes even bigger ones to attend his shows, and this year was no exception. Hadid walked in front of an audience that included Nicole Kidman, Iman, Gretchen Mol, Tiffany Hadish, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Cynthia Erivo, and Rose Byrne, as covered by The Hollywood Reporter. It was all about having fun and showing off joyful clothing that made him think of exotic locales for Kors.

“For me it was about these little snippets of paradise found – maybe you’re at Nobu in Malibu with the sun setting, or you’re at Tamarama in Sydney. I don’t care what’s happening in the world, no matter how inundated we can be with information that can upset us or freak us out – quite frankly everyone dreams of turquoise waters and blue skies, of sunshine, sand, easiness and romance. There’s a charm to that.”

i can see that lisa is paying lots of attention to gigi hadid ???? pic.twitter.com/0nkt8iTqTQ — 슈 (@intoblackpivk) September 12, 2018

The response to Hadid in Kors’ show has been positive so far on social media, with many people commenting how good she looked on Twitter. Simalarly, Kors has been receiving solid reviews so far as well, with many people gushing over his accessories, as detailed at The Hollywood Reporter. By all accounts, they both did well and the show was a rousing success.