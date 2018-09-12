Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Celebrated Their Six-Year Wedding Anniversary With Their Children

The couple treated their special day as if it were any other day and spent time with their two daughters doing nothing

While most celebrity couples tend to go all out when it comes to celebrating milestones in their relationships, such as wedding anniversaries, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds decided to do the complete opposite and just spent their wedding milestone with their two children—doing nothing.

On Wednesday, People reported that one of Hollywood’s favorite couples, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who marked six-years of marriage on Sunday, Sept. 9, really are your normal, average couple, as they didn’t do anything extravagant to honor their special day.

During an interview with Good Morning America, Lively, 31, revealed that her and her hubby, 41, instead of making their wedding anniversary all about them, treated it like it was a normal day by spending time with their children, doing absolutely nothing.

“The best vacation we can have is to be able to do nothing with our family, so that’s what we did,” Lively said.

Lively and Reynolds met whilst filming Green Lantern back in 2010 and began dating in 2011. The two were married the following year and are now the proud parents to their two daughters: James, 3, and Inez, 1.

During the interview, the A Simple Favor actress recounted the adorable, funny conversation she had with James, who was curious as to what exactly an anniversary was.

“I had to explain to my daughter what an anniversary is. She’s like, ‘What is it, does it mean you’re having another baby today?’ and I was like, ‘Dear God, no. It doesn’t, it means it’s our wedding’s birthday.'”

While the couple might not have done anything out of the ordinary on their anniversary, they definitely had some laughs in the days leading up to it. One of the reasons many fans love the Gossip Girl alum and the Deadpool 2 actor together, is due to their hilarious take-downs of one another on social media.

On Friday, Lively owned her husband in yet another roast via Instagram. After Reynolds posted an advertising promo he saw on the side of a truck for his liquor company, Aviation Gin, which featured him with a gin bottle in his hand, Lively immediately went in for the kill.

All-in-all, the couple does their best to keep their lives as normal and low-key as possible for their children.

“Our kids have very normal lives, as much as that’s possible,” Lively added.

However, the two are not opposed to having date nights and recently attended Taylor Swift’s Reputation concert in Massachusetts. During the show, Swift performed one of her top hits, “Gorgeous”, which the couple’s daughter James made a cameo in, by saying the titular word right at the very top.

“We were very embarrassing,” Lively admitted, as she and Reynolds had burst with excitement with they heard James’ voice, calling it ” terrible stage-parent pride”. “I should be collecting royalties,” she then joked.

But Lively admits she and Reynolds haven’t let their daughter’s moment of fame get to her head as “she didn’t even get a title on the album”.