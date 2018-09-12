Jenna Cooper Takes To Instagram After ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Split With Jordan Kimball, Denies Texts Were Hers

'Bachelor in Paradise' star Jenna Cooper is denying that she cheated on Jordan Kimball or sent the texts alleged to be hers.

Bachelor in Paradise fans had grown to adore Season 5 contestants Jenna Cooper and Jordan Kimball together and many were thrilled to see them get engaged in Tuesday night’s finale. Unfortunately, just hours before that pre-taped proposal and reunion show aired, gossip king Reality Steve revealed bombshell allegations that pointed toward the engagement being a fraud from her end. Jordan has spoken out about the situation and now Jenna is addressing it too.

As the Inquisitr detailed, Reality Steve published a lengthy blog post on Tuesday where he laid out the information he had gathered about the Jenna and Jordan situation. He shared text messages that he said he verified that were allegedly from Jenna to an unnamed man. The texts in question detailed an intimate relationship the two had been having for quite some time. In those texts, Cooper said that she didn’t love or like Kimball and that she’d be ending the engagement as soon as she could make it happen.

The texts that allegedly were written by Jenna were intense and Reality Steve noted that he sensed Jordan would feel blindsided by them. Sure enough, Kimball did speak out as the evening played out and said he was incredibly stunned and hurt by what he’d learned. He said that Jenna had denied writing the texts, but he also said he believed they were legitimate.

Since then, Kimball has publicly revealed that he has ended his engagement to Cooper. Until now, Jenna had said very little, issuing just one short statement to one outlet saying that the allegations were untrue. Now, she has taken to Instagram with a longer post.

Jenna says that the texts in question were entirely fabricated and that she never sent them to anybody. The Bachelor in Paradise star says she never cheated on Jordan and that she’s hurt by both the fake texts and the fact that people would so quickly believe the allegations without any proof.

Cooper went on to say that she’s now working with an attorney to dig into this “hurtful and fraudulent attack on my character.” She adds that she and her lawyer will be considering all available options to punish those who are behind this.

While the Bachelor in Paradise star may be trying to deflect the negative attention she’s garnered in the past day, it doesn’t sound as if Reality Steve is worried. He tweeted out Cooper’s Instagram post and added that it’s a bad look for her to share this while also admitting privately that she did send the texts.

Of course, Reality Steve hasn’t shared additional details regarding what he knows about Jenna supposedly admitting privately that these were her texts. In subsequent tweets, the gossip king did say he’d have more to share in the podcast he’ll be releasing on Thursday. He noted that he’ll share additional tidbits he’s gathered as well as detail the timeline of how everything played out. Steve added that he stands by his reporting.

Reality Steve also noted that Jenna apparently never denied any of this when Jordan confronted her, and the blogger has spoken directly to Kimball since all of this broke. He also said that in his view, the fact that Cooper took 24 hours to say anything about it says more than her Instagram statement does.

Jenna does have the support of some Bachelor in Paradise fans who believe the texts were faked. However, it looks like the majority of people following this drama believe that Reality Steve’s information is accurate and more than a few have noted that Jenna’s statement seemed to be mostly about herself and not about how all of this affected Jordan.

Obviously, there is more to come on this crazy situation. Reality Steve will be sharing additional information on Thursday, and if Jenna is serious about working with a lawyer, she’ll want to tread carefully if there is any truth to any of this. Bachelor in Paradise fans were definitely rooting for Jenna Cooper and Jordan Kimball, but it looks unlikely that this relationship can be salvaged.