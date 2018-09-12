Apple Discontinues iPhone X After Less Than A Year, Releases Three New Upgraded Models

The release new iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR were revealed at Apple special event in Cupertino.

Today, Apple discontinued its iPhone X model, which was on the market for less than a year, while revealing the release of three new upgraded models of the phone. The Verge reports that two of the new phones, the XR and XS are listed at $749 and $999, respectively. This makes the previous X model obsolete in comparison, as it originally ran at $999 itself, but contains fewer features than the new models. The release of the XS Max, a larger version of the XS, was also revealed. Along with the iPhone X, the SE and 6s models have also been discontinued, which were the last iPhones with headphone jacks.

The news was revealed in Cupertino today at an Apple special event. According to CBS, who covered the event, the new XS phones will come in gold, silver, and gray, beginning September 21. Pre-orders for these devices will begin September 14. The XR, which is a cheaper version, will not be available until October 26. It will come in a larger variety of colors, however, including blue, coral, yellow, and red.

Also revealed in the special event was the release of the new Apple Watch 4, which will be available for pre-order beginning September 14 as well.

Now that the iPhone X has been discontinued, what does it mean for both Apple and its consumers? According to The Verge, speculators had worried about how the now-obsolete phone would perform sales-wise upon its launch. However, the despite concerns, the iPhone X sold quite well, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

“iPhone X surpassed our expectations and has been our top-selling iPhone every week since it shipped in November,” said Cook in February.

And it makes sense, says The Verge, that the company chose to remove the older phone from the market as it released the newer models. With the newer phones clocking in at the same price (and less) but containing newer features such as longer battery life and the ability to hold two SIM cards, there is no reason to spend the same money on an older model.

That is, unless you buy a used iPhone X that someone else is selling at a reduced price. Predicting that consumers will be selling their older models as they trade up, USA Today released an article today on how iPhone users can get the most money through the sale of their now-old iPhone X devices. Among other tips, the article advises sellers to go through phone buyback websites like Gazelle and Nextworth rather than trading it in through carrier programs. Apparently, the sooner sellers “lock-in” buying prices with these sites, the better their chances of receiving more money.