Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran On AMA Nominations: ‘Drake’s Gonna Win’

Taylor Swift took a break from performing sold-out shows to take a nature walk with longtime friend Ed Sheeran. She posted the video on Wednesday afternoon to her 111.9 million followers. At the end of the video, she and Sheeran discuss their AMA nominations. “You’re going to win,” they tell each other before sharing a knowing look. “Drake’s gonna win,” they finally say, seemingly defeated in a totally lighthearted way.

Taylor Swift has a known bond with artist Drake, who appeared in an Apple Music commercial a few years ago working out to the female singer’s “Bad Blood.” The hilarious video features Drake lip syncing and lifting weights to the power anthem. Swift had her own Apple Music commercial where she attempts to run on a treadmill to Drake’s “Jumpan” before tripping and falling. The video was deemed hilarious and quickly went viral since no one thought the blonde pop singer listened to Drake.

The AMA nomination they are referring to is the “favorite pop/rock album.” Swift is nominated for her late 2017 release Reputation while Sheeran’s ÷ (Divide) also scored the same honor. They are both competing against Drake’s Scorpion. Even with Swift’s prediction, she still has other categories to compete in. She was also nominated for tour of the year and favorite female artist (pop/rock).

Taylor Swift is currently on tour for Reputation. Swift seems to be having a fun time on tour as she continuously posts raving reviews and mid-performance shots on her Instagram. Billboard even called the tour the “peak of her career.” Ed Sheeran’s Divide tour finished up in mid-August, but the singer still has concerts and performances planned through 2018. The two have a long bond that started around Swift’s release of her album Red. The album featured the track “Everything Has Changed” which Sheeran helped write. He also sang the song with Swift for the album and was featured in the music video. Their friendship hasn’t changed much through the years as he also appeared on her latest album with artist Future for the song “End Game.” Swift teases Sheeran at the beginning of her Instagram post for his inability to keep up on their walk. She jokes, “It’s called exercise… Have you ever done cardio?”

No matter who wins the AMA for favorite pop/rock album, it’s clear there is a lot of love and camaraderie between the nominees. Drake has not responded to Swift’s video at this time.