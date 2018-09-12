Comedians Wanda Sykes And Gabriel Iglesias Join ‘UglyDolls’ Voice-Over Cast

The animated movie will surely earn a slew of laughs from these funny folks.

One of 2019’s most anticipated animated movies is UglyDolls — not only because the unique plush dolls will be coming to life for the first time on the silver screen, but also because of the flick’s star-studded voice-over cast.

The Inquisitr previously reported that musicians Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, and Pitbull signed on to voice key characters in the STXfilms feature. Now it has been announced that two comedians have also joined the voice cast.

“Having two comedy powerhouses like Gabriel Iglesias and Wanda Sykes join the cast of UglyDolls adds yet another creative layer to this heartwarming film,” said STXfilms Chairman Adam Fogelson, according to Variety.

“Wanda’s ability to be hilarious and sarcastic while always staying completely charming and Gabriel’s undeniable likability and relatable brand of comedy round out this endearing story, and help create a world that pops for both children and adult audiences alike.”

Iglesias, aka Fluffy, is a stand-up comic with numerous specials on his resume. He’s voiced characters in many silver screen hits, including The Nut Job, The Book of Life, Coco, and Ferdinand, and appeared in both Magic Mike movies. On TV, he was a recurring character on ABC’s Cristela and had his own reality show on Fuse, Fluffy’s Food Adventures. In addition to touring, the 42-year-old will soon start shooting Mr. Iglesias, a new series for Netflix that he is also executive producing.

Sykes is most known for her roles on TV’s Wanda at Large, The New Adventures of Old Christine, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, and she has provided her voice to characters in movies such as Over the Hedge, Rio, Ice Age: Continental Drift, and Ice Age: Collision Course. Sykes is also a TV writer who worked on the last season of Roseanne and then quit following star Roseanne Barr’s racist comments before the series was canceled. The 54-year-old currently has a recurring role, Daphne Lido, on Black-ish, and continues to tour her stand-up routine, which will soon be filmed for a 2019 Netflix comedy special.

There’s no word yet as to which characters the newcomers will play.

UglyDolls follows Moxy (Clarkson) and her friends (like Wage, Babo, Ice-Bat, and Wedgehead), who all live in Uglyville, as they deal with being different and struggle to be loved even though they are not perfect because it is what is inside that really counts.

David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim created the UglyDolls line of plush toys and first introduced them to the public in 2001. The unconventional dolls quickly became popular and were even named Toy of the Year by the Toy Industry Association in 2006.

In addition to the major motion picture, an animated television series featuring the UglyDolls is in the works at Hulu. It is not clear if the same voice-over artists from the film will also be working on the TV show.

UglyDolls is scheduled to open in U.S. theaters on Friday, May 10, 2019.