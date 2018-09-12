‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Jordan Kimball Says Jenna Cooper Got His ‘One And Only Engagement’

The broken-hearted ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star played his engagement card, now he might be out of the marriage game for good.

Jordan Kimball says he’s moving on from his whirlwind relationship with Jenna Cooper, and it sounds likes she may have scarred him for life. On the heels of cheating allegations, courtesy of spoiler king Reality Steve, the Bachelor in Paradise star — who was vocal about the fact that he will only get engaged once — has decided to remove himself from the situation, and from his former fiancée, Jenna.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jordan acknowledged that he is unsure if the texts posted in Reality Steve’s bombshell story — which are reportedly between Jenna and a man she has allegedly been having an intimate relationship with while engaged — are real or not. Jordan told EW that Jenna has told him the texts are fake, but he doesn’t want to remain “in limbo” by staying in the relationship.

“I just can’t wait and hold on to see if this is fake. I allowed myself to be played, but I will not allow myself to be fooled by this. If this turns out to be fake, then hey, it’s a good thing that I didn’t lash out at her. But I cannot take a chance with my heart… I’ve got to act on what my intuition tells me, I’ve got to act on what my emotions tell me. And this right now is what’s right for me. I have to let this go.”

Jordan admitted that while he is removing himself with intentions to take care of himself and find happiness, he also still cares about Jenna and will not seek any type of vengeance on her. The Wilhelmina model also revealed that he has not seen Jenna in two weeks, but that they are are working on meeting up so they can talk about the scandal in person. Jordan reiterated that Jenna got his one and only proposal, and so he wants to give the relationship the respect it deserves as well as proper closure.

“She got my one and only engagement. I owe this the respect that it’s due. Seeing her, giving her that hug, giving her that kiss on the forehead and saying hey, you were a part of my life. I think that it’s important for me to see her and to talk to her and just get closure to this whole thing.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jordan Kimball posted an emotional post to Instagram in which he revealed that he had decided to end his relationship with Jenna Cooper hours after his romantic proposal to her played out on Bachelor in Paradise.

“It breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this,” Jordan wrote. “It’s dropped me. Fumbling emotions and being understanding is not easy. I’ll be taking time to pursue my inner peace and she will always have me to talk to.”