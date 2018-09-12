Matthew McConaughey Reveals How He And Wife, Camila Alves, Parent Their Three Young Children

Matthew McConaughey might be an Oscar-winning actor, but he is also a husband to his wife, Camila Alves, and an adoring father to the couple’s three young children: Levi, 10; Livingston, 8; and Vida, 5. During a visit to the Today show on Wednesday, the actor revealed the approach he and his wife take when it comes to parenting, as reported by People.

“The main thing is that my wife and I, Camila, we have a similar moral bottom line. And as you learn, if you have kids, every day they get older, you realize how much more it’s really DNA,” McConaughey told Today‘s Savannah Guthrie.

McConaughey, 48, busted out into the movie scene in 1993’s Dazed and Confused, which resulted in his now-famous catchphrase, “alright, alright, alright,” which were the first words he spoke in the film, and his career took off from there.

“We mix the ‘alright, alright, alright’ into the discipline,” McConaughey joked.

In his latest film, White Boy Rick, which is based on a true story, fans will get to see McConaughey in a whole, new light as he takes on the role as father to the film’s main character, which isn’t so out of character for him, being that he is a father in real life.

“We can nudge ’em and shepherd ’em, et cetera et cetera, but they are who they are. And right now, I’m just happy to say we have three healthy ones and they’re very much individuals,” the True Detective actor continued.

McConaughey and Alves began dating in 2006, got engaged in December 2011, and married less than a year later in July 2012. Despite his successful Hollywood career, The Dark Tower actor is a very devoted family man and there’s one particular night in the week that he looks forward to the most.

“Friday night’s the no-curfew night. It’s pizza night, it’s a movie night, it’s ‘all the kids can sleep with Mama and Papa night,” he gushed. “That night can go late. Sometimes we have to lie about the time and say it’s midnight when it’s really 10 ’cause we can tell it’s gonna go to 2,” he admitted.

McConaughey goes on to say that aside from just being able to spend time together, Friday nights are when he and his wife cook for their kids and then enjoy a nice family movie. However, it’s after the movie when the night really starts, as it then becomes “a bit of a dance party”.

“It really gets nice when it turns into, after the movie, into a bit of a dance party. That’s when we’re really rockin.'”

Fans can watch the trailer for White Boy Rick below.