Sofia Vergara Says ‘It’s Not Easy’ Being One Of The Highest Paid Actresses

Not only is Sofia Vergara one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood, she’s also one of the highest paid.

Recently, the Modern Family star sat down for an interview with Health, where she dished that the road to fame for her hasn’t always come easy. Not only has Vergara been working for a long time — over 30 years — but her career also came with great sacrifices, she says.

“It has not been easy. It’s been a lot of work, but it makes you feel rewarded for all the sacrifices — like missing my son’s birthday here and there and not being able to be present all the time for him.”

But, Vergara says that though her rise to the top hasn’t always been easy on her or her family, she’s learned that it’s very important to her that she loves what she is doing — quipping that it’s not worth it to be in a career with people who suck the energy out of you.

According to Forbes, Vergara raked in an impressive $41.5 million in 2017, before taxes and fees. This makes her one of the highest paid leading ladies in Hollywood. Though it hasn’t always been an easy road, Vergara says that she’s happy with where she’s at in life.

“I’m 46 and I’ve been working for almost 30 years,” the actress says. “So being able to do something that I love in the entertainment business, and on top of that being able to make money? It’s been a wonderful experience.”

Another added bonus to the successes she has earned during the course of her career? She gets to be picky.

Vergara says that now that she has made her way to the top, she can pick and choose what work she wants to do based on her schedule and family — rather than having to be forced into doing an inconvenient job just to earn a paycheck.

“At the beginning of your career, you have to do what you have to do — but now I don’t have to. I don’t need to sacrifice my sanity, or time with my family, if I’m having a horrible time. That’s one of the good things about [reaching a certain level of] achievement — you can make those decisions.”

Luckily for fashion fans who follow Vergara, the dark haired beauty was asked about her beauty routine and what habits she employs to stay so youthful in her appearance. Vergara says that in addition to eating a lot of vegetables, she also enjoys eating blueberries and drinking green tea from time to time. Obviously, it’s working for her!

Season 10 of Vergara’s hit show Modern Family returns to ABC on September 26.