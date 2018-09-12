Messing told Sarandon, 'STFU Susan.'

The 2016 election might be over, but Debra Messing and Susan Sarandon have not found a way to put their political differences aside, even though they are seemingly both Democrats. Neither actor seems ready to let go of their battle that is rooted in a Hillary Clinton versus Bernie Sanders primary, and the upcoming midterm elections seem to be a trigger for both women.

Vulture examined the latest flare-up between Sarandon and Messing in which the Bull Durham actor lit the match, but the Will & Grace star poured the gasoline on top.

Sarandon made a statement about Donald Trump awakening many people who might have otherwise remained dormant politically.

“Donald Trump has, if anything, inspired more women and people of color to run for office.”

This set Debra Messing off on a rant.

“STFU SUSAN. Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT. I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street. Convince yourself that that this CATASTROPHE of a President who you said was better than HRC IS NOT ripping children away from parents seeking asylum, holding children INDEFINITELY in internment camps with their new policy, DESTROYING all attempts to protect our environment (yes the water you properted to care about), endangered animals, taking away women’s ACCESS to health care and legal abortion, trying to block POC from Voting with extreme Judges who will support gerrymandering efforts, not to mention destroying ALL goodwill and allied relationships across the Globe.”

Debra Messing reignites her political feud with Susan Sarandon: "STFU SUSAN" https://t.co/5bRjoNHQil — Vulture (@vulture) September 12, 2018

And that wasn’t the final word because Messing had a lot to say. For the record, Susan Sarandon was a rabid supporter of Bernie Sanders while Messing was the same for Hillary Clinton, and both thought the other’s support for their candidate weakened the Democratic ticket.

Messing caught her breath and continued to tell Sarandon how she really feels about her alleged preference for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton.

“Oh, and lest you forget Syria, Crimea, and putting PRO-RUSSIA agenda BEFORE the United States best interests. YES, do go on and LAUD the effect Trump has had. Out of DESPERATION & PANIC for the DESTRUCTION of the Soul of our country. But you don’t want to look at THAT part of the equation.”

Sarandon had said publicly that she thought Clinton was more dangerous than Trump, and Messing would like the Bernie Sanders fan to revisit that statement.

“Because then you’d have to admit you were dead WRONG running around bellowing that HRC was more dangerous than Trump. Only a self righteous, narcissist would continue to spout off and not – in the face of Americans’ pain and agony -be contrite and apologize for your part in this catastrophe. But, you do you Susan.”

Vulture asked Susan Sarandon what she thought of all of the tumult and what she had to say to Debra Messing after that extensive diatribe about the current state of American politics.