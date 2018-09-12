‘Bachelor In Paradise’s’ Jordan Kimball Dumps Jenna Cooper In An Emotional Instagram Post

The way Jordan Kimball fell for Jenna Cooper during the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise was the epitome of a man who fell head over heels for a woman. From the very first glance, he was completely overtaken by his feelings for the blonde bombshell. So when Jordan ended up proposing to Jenna, and the latter accepted, it looked like the two were about to embark on their own happily-ever-after story.

However, Reality Steve released screenshots of some jaw-dropping text messages reportedly sent by Jenna and everything crumbled. This is a snippet of what Jenna supposedly said to her real, secret lover, according to Refinery29.

“I know you’re upset about this week’s episodes but I told you yesterday and I keep telling you that this is all for my business. You know how much I need the money. Me and Jordan aren’t together for real…He means nothing to me and never has.”

In response, Jordan has posted an emotional Instagram post where he talked about how he’s upset by the entire debacle and said that he has “come to terms with the decision to remove [himself] from the relationship.” He also said that “it breaks my heart to think, feel, and fall for this.”

The model, however, is noticeably taking the high road and hasn’t really bashed Jenna other than hint that “being careless” with someone who cares about you “isn’t sensible.” Jordan even added that “she will always have me to talk to,” which is an allusion to Jenna.

Some cast members, including Kevin and Colton, have let Jordan know that they love him and will always have his back. Chris also chimed in on behalf of himself and new fiancé Krystal, saying, “Nothing but love.” Others reassured Jordan that he deserves a better woman and that he’ll find her in time.

Fans also commented that they support him through his hard time, as one user pointed out that although he was their least favorite before, he’s their favorite now. Another rooted for Jordan to be the next Bachelor. It’s hard to know whether Jordan would have been the Bachelor instead of Colton had the cheating scandal been revealed earlier.

Meanwhile, Jenna had denied the cheating claims, but it doesn’t seem like anyone really believed her. This was her statement.