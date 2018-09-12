‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday, September 12: Nick Confesses To Impersonating J.T.

Nick confesses and Victor finds out he could be Jack's half-brother.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, September 13, brings an unexpected confession, a surprise recognition, and extreme worry.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) went to the police station for Nick (Joshua Morrow), and they wondered why Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) arrested him. Then Abby (Melissa Ordway) revealed that she had no idea Rey was a detective, and she might have ended up being the one who tipped him off.

When Victor (Eric Braeden), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) showed up, and Sharon immediately attacked Victor assuming that he was responsible for Nick’s arrest. Nikki defended her husband, but Abby thought that perhaps Rey is just a good detective. While they were there, Mariah got the news that her guest for GC Buzz canceled, and Abby offered an intriguing solution to fill the last-minute spot.

Elsewhere at the police station, somebody picks Nick out of a lineup, and Rey finally told Nick why he arrested him — for aiding and abetting J.T. Hellstrom. Nick denied the charges and waited for his lawyer, Brittany Hodges (Lauren Woodland). When she arrived, Nick answered Rey’s questions with “no,” but when the detective left the room, Nick warned Brittany that he’s not entirely innocent. Meanwhile, Rey went out to the group in the waiting area, as Victor tried to convince Nikki to go home and avoid the stress. The Newmans let Rey have it for sucking up to them and then arresting Nick. Rey insisted that if Nick had nothing to hide, everything would turn out fine. The stress overwhelmed Nikki, and she had to sit suddenly.

Victor might have a new brother! ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/Qb134bpgJN — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 12, 2018

At Jabot, Billy (Jason Thompson) gave Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) a piece of jewelry to thank her for being his lucky charge and accepting his betting. They closed the blinds and did the deed. After, talk turned to Summer (Hunter King), but Billy had no sympathy for Phyllis’ daughter. Phyllis wanted Summer to know that she still supported her despite her bad behavior. Billy got a call, and he ended up placing $5,000 on a horse, and Phyllis didn’t look thrilled. Later, when he lost, she became even more concerned.

As for Summer, she woke up to an empty bed, and when she texted Kyle (Michael Mealor), he blew her off with the excuse of being busy. At Crimson Lights, Summer gave Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) a tough time over the lousy coffee, and then they talk. Tessa gave Summer the advice to drop the “b***h on wheels” routine, but it’s unclear if Summer would ever take such advice.

Abby went on GC Buzz to replace Mariah’s canceled guest, and she showed the picture of the remaining man Jack (Peter Bergman) believes could be his father. Victor recognized it as his father, which could mean that the two men are half-brothers.

Victoria and Sharon stressed out about what Rey might know, and Nick confessed to a shocked Rey that he didn’t help J.T., but that he was J.T.