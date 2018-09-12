‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers & Casting For Week Of September 17: Court Room Drama & Intimates Show

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and casting news indicate that the week of September 17 will see the start of Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) custody battle, and an Intimates fashion show showcasing Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) lingerie line. Highlight Hollywood reveals that Joe Lando, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Finnegan George, and Keith Carlos will return next week.

Although Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) doesn’t believe it, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) chose the Intimates bedroom line because it makes more financial sense. Besides the couture line, lingerie has consistently been an income earner for Forrester Creations. Therefore, it made sense that he backed his daughter’s line despite Hope For The Future having real merit as a fashion line as well.

After the Intimates fashion show rehearsal, it seems as if the line will be launched next week. Keith Carlos will return as Danny. He is a model for the line, and also works at the Bikini Bar. He will reprise his role on Wednesday, September 19. Of course, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) is another Intimates model, so BB fans can also expect to see her on the runway.

With a fashion show on hand, it also makes sense that Dick Christie will return as Charlie Webber. The security guard, who is also Pam’s (Alley Mills) boyfriend, often makes an appearance when security is beefed up and when Forrester Creations has a show. Fans typically seem to enjoy the banter between Pam and Charlie. Charlie is slated to appear on September 18 and September 19.

The custody battle will also begin next week. It seems as if Bill couldn’t convince Katie to resolve their issues outside of court. Now Judge Craig McMullen will debut on Thursday, September 20 to preside over the court case. Interestingly, Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) has already told Bill that this judge is not in his pocket because he presides over family law matters.

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), the Forrester Creations legal eagle, will also return on September 20 and September 21. Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that it was he who told Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) that Katie has a good chance of getting sole custody of Will (Finnegan George) because of Bill’s recent history with his sons. Finnegan George will appear on September 18 and September 19 as well.

With so many guest appearances on B&B during the week of September 17, it looks to be packed with drama and high fashion. Don’t forget to tune in to CBS every weekday, then check back with Inquistr for all your Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, updates, and casting news.