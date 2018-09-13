Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Major Cleavage In Sexy Photo

Kourtney Kardashian took a page out of her sister Kim Kardashian’s book and posted a sexy snapshot to Instagram on Wednesday.

Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of herself to her Instagram account this week, and she showed off some major cleavage as she donned nothing by a bathrobe.

In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is sitting on a bed with fluffy white pillows surrounding her. In the background some picturesque scenery can be seen, as Kourtney wears a soft white robe, which is tied in the front and pushed down off of her shoulders to show off some serious skin, including her neck and chest.

Kourtney Kardashian is wearing a natural makeup look, and her hair is parted down the middle and pulled back into a bun at the base of her head. The mother-of-three didn’t write a caption for the racy photograph, but she did use an emoji of an angel to express her thoughts about the snapshot.

Kardashian tagged Andrew Fitzsimons, a celebrity hairstylist, who likely did Kourtney’s hair for the photo, as well as Ashley K. Holm, a makeup artist from L.A., who is assumed to have created the reality TV star’s makeup look for the picture.

Fans recently watched as Kourtney Kardashian and her baby daddy, Scott Disick, were seen disagreeing over Scott introducing the pair’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, to his girlfriend, Sofia Richie. The pair got into an argument over the meeting, which Disick thought was extremely unfair. However, it seems that things have since settled down between them.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney and her famous family are said to now love Sofia, and believe that she has been a very good influence on Scott, who has faced his own demons in the past.

“Everyone really likes her. They think she’s a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it’s not a problem. Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person. Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia take good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together,” the insider told People Magazine of Richie and Disick’s relationship.

In addition, the source claims that Kourtney Kardashian feels safe knowing that Sofia Richie is by Scott Disick’s side and helping him when he has their three children in his care.

“It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia. The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia,” the source added.