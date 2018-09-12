‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, September 13: Brooke Meets Bill In Secret, Xander Feels Torn

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, September 13 reveal that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will continue her clandestine meetings with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), while Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) will feel torn between his present girlfriend and his ex.

Xander Feels Torn Between Zoe & Emma

According to She Knows Soaps, Xander has made his intentions very clear to Emma Barber (Nia Sioux). He has reassured her repeatedly about her insecurities regarding Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and has even asked Zoe to step back from antagonizing his girlfriend.

However, things took a turn for the worst this week when he arranged a romantic rendezvous for the two of them. Although Emma admitted to being attracted to him, she felt it was too soon to take things to the next level.

Zoe, on the other hand, has no such reservations. And after eavesdropping on the couple, she decided to give Xander what Emma won’t. Xander is a very young and virile man. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will tell Zoe that they’re playing with fire while she takes his clothes off.

Xander feels torn because Zoe can give him a sexual relationship while Emma feels that it is too soon. Will Xander be able to wait? Or will Zoe be able to seduce the man she let slip through her fingers?

These two make a pretty cute couple. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/6gXqZrYfEt — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 12, 2018

Brooke & Bill Meet In Secret

Brooke and Bill have had a couple of secret meetings where they discuss the sole custody battle and Brooke’s marriage with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). They have been able to lean on each other during this very difficult period for both of them.

Recently, Brooke told Bill that her husband chose his daughter’s line over Hope. Bill said that he should have supported his wife but he knew that the dressmaker would choose his daughter. Brooke felt that Bill was understanding and thanked him. He said that he would always be there for her.

Brooke is also helping him in her own way with the custody battle for Will. She is speaking to Katie Logan (Heather Tom) to let her know that she feels that filing for sole custody is the wrong action to take. Longtime B&B fans know that Brooke grew up without her father for the most part, and knows that it can have a devastating effect on a child.

However, Brooke told Bill that their meetings must remain a secret from Ridge and Katie. BB spoilers, via Inquisitr, state that Bill will make a move on Brooke during the week of September 17. Will she be open to his advances? Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful to find out how she reacts, then check back on Inquisitr for your latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.