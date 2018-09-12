WWE Rumors: Leaked Card For WWE ‘Evolution’ Shows Many Legends Returning And New Titles, Per ‘Give Me Sport’

After 'Hell In A Cell,' it looks like WWE will put the 'Evolution' buildup into high gear.

Right now, WWE is building up Hell in a Cell and the Super Show-Down a lot, but things will likely kick into high gear soon for Evolution. The first women’s only pay-per-view is set to take place on October 28, 2018, and only three matches have been officially announced for it as of yet. This is the day and age of the internet, though, and an image is circulating to show the entire card for the event has now been leaked.

If the card proves to be true and not a bunch of rumors, it means a number of WWE legends will return for a match and some new titles will be introduced as well.

Give Me Sport reported about the upcoming event taking place at the Nassau Coliseum and how it will consist of only women on commentary and in the ring. While only three matches have been confirmed, WWE has said that every women’s championship will be on the line, so, we know those will be announced.

With the two PPVs coming before Evolution, the buildup may take a while to get going still, but that isn’t stopping some from finding things out. A list has started making the rounds and it’s hard to tell if these are just rumors or fake, but it seems the full card has leaked.

It has already been confirmed that Trish Stratus and Lita were coming back for matches at Evolution. Beth Phoenix had confirmed that she was coming back, but it’s been expected that she would be a part of the announce team. With this leak, it shows that Phoenix and other WWE legends will be back for matches on the official card of Evolution.

Should this list prove to be true, these legends will be back for the pay-per-view:

Trish Stratus – confirmed

Lita – confirmed

Ivory

Melina

Kelly Kelly

Beth Phoenix

WWE

Now, the returns of all these legendary female wrestlers are something that will bring a lot of attention to Evolution, but there is a more interesting tidbit on the leaked list. There is a big match in the number 12 spot that shows WWE is looking to introduce the brand new WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

There have been rumors of these titles becoming a reality for a long time, but nothing concrete ever came of that speculation. On the leaked list, there is also a segment called “Special Announcement” which could be the introduction of the titles with the first champions being crowned later in the night.

While this list may not end up being true, it does seem to be quite legit from everything that has been stacking up. Even the main event of Ronda Rousey defending the Raw Women’s Championship against Nikki Bella goes along with rumors reported by Bleacher Report last month.

WWE

Right now, Evolution hasn’t had strong ticket sales or really been doing too well as previously reported by Inquisitr, but that may soon change. If these rumors and the leaked card/list of matches end up being confirmed, Evolution just started looking a whole lot better. Legends are coming back and a new set of WWE titles are on the way for an evolutionary pay-per-view where women will rule the night.