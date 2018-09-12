Victoria Beckham Shares Adorable Photo From ‘British Vogue’ Shoot, ‘Nose-To-Nose’ With Daughter Harper

Former Spice Girl and famous fashion designer Victoria Beckham shared an intimate mother-daughter photo on her Instagram page Wednesday. In the photo, which was apparently taken during a British Vogue shoot, the beautiful mother and daughter — Harper — touch noses as the seven-year-old smiles at her mom with obvious love. Harper’s little hands are lovingly enclosed by Victoria’s classically manicured fingers.

Both ladies rock gorgeous smooth locks, and Harper’s dimple is absolutely adorable. Beckham’s look is much more natural than the public is used to seeing her in the past, adding to the intimacy of the photo. With a medium-length, wavy, totally brunette tousled style, the star looks to be completely comfortable in her role as a mother. Meanwhile, Harper sports long blond locks like any other non-celebrity child might.

“Nose to nose with Harper. I love this shot from my @britishvogue cover shoot. Thank you @edward_enninful X VB,” Beckham captioned the image.

In 2016, British Vogue reported that Harper Beckham is one of the most photographed celebrity children — thanks to the style influence of her mother and soccer-player father, David Beckham. Apparently, the reason the celebrity daughter receives so many photo-ops is her flair for fashion, British Vogue claims. Harper’s mother isn’t surprised by the media attention she receives, telling interviewers with the magazine as much.

“Harper is incredibly chic and wears some incredibly sweet things. She’s a very stylish little thing with her own sense of how she wants to dress. She tends to choose exactly what she wears herself,” Victoria said.

But the Beckhams are just as “guilty” of sharing precious photos of their daughter as everyone else, a commonality shared by parents immersed in a high-tech age. It’s obvious that the parents adore their youngest child, as they constantly give glimpses into her life via their social media pages. Earlier this year, in June, both Victoria and David loaded their Instagram feeds with photos from Harper’s 7th birthday party.

Harper’s Bazaar said that the famous couple even topped off their daughter’s birthday by gifting her with a $12,500 horse. And of course, Victoria was quick to upload an Instagram picture of her daughter taking the animal on its first ride, the young girl sporting an ear-to-ear grin. Victoria rode alongside Harper on her own horse as the two spent some quality bonding time together. Reportedly, a source revealed that the couple expects their daughter to take responsibility for the horse’s cleaning and care.

Harper is the youngest child — and only daughter — born to Victoria and David Beckham. The couple has three sons as well who are aged 19, 16, and 13.