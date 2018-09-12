Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Flat Tummy, ‘Boss Mama’ Style In New Photo

Khloe Kardashian is proving that a woman can be a mother and a boss all rolled into one. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s latest social media post shows off her post-baby body as well as her working mom mentality.

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to reveal the latest photo of herself, and show off her flat tummy just five months after welcoming her first child — daughter True — with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

In the photo, Khloe is wearing black pants and a fashionable crop top, which showcases her post-baby curves. Kardashian wore a black blazer as the top layer of the ensemble, and completed the look by wearing some dangling hoop earrings. The new mom also wore her long, blonde hair up in a high ponytail on top of her head, and sported dramatic eye makeup.

Khloe Kardashian captioned the photo “Boss Mama,” seemingly hinting that she can do it all. As many fans know, Kardashian is not just a reality TV star. She has also written a book, and has her own clothing company — Good American — where she designs jeans, tops, maternity clothes, and a newly released line of athletic wear.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe recently posted a cryptic message to her Instagram story that could be hinting at a bit of drama with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

“It’s important to remember that in a relationship you’re not supposed to be fighting your partner, you’re supposed to be arguing against the actual issue… TOGETHER,” she wrote. “Finding a solution TOGETHER. No one wins when fighting the person who cares about you. You gotta be mature enough to understand that you have some toxic traits too. It’s not always the other person,” Kardashian posted via her Instagram story on Tuesday.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April — when photos and video of him with multiple women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter.

However, Khloe Kardashian decided to stand by her man, with the reality star staying in Cleveland — where she and Tristan Thompson began to work on their relationship issues. The pair has since moved home to L.A. to be closer to Khloe’s family following the end of the NBA season. They are currently living in Kardashian’s Calabasas mansion and enjoying their summer together.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian as Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.