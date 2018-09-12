Kanye West Is Not Teaching A Class At The Art Institute Of Chicago, According To School

Kanye West may want to teach a class at the Art Institute of Chicago but that does not mean that anything is in the works quite yet! As fans of the rapper know, Kanye tweeted up a storm about his hometown of Chicago earlier this week, claiming that he would be teaching a class at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago.

“I will teach a course at the Art Institute of Chicago and the American Academy of Art,” West tweeted.

But once Bree Whit, the school’s public relations director, caught wind of the 41-year-old’s tweet, she set the record straight on the matter to the Chicago Tribune.

“We’re flattered that Mr. West would have an interest in teaching emerging artists and designers at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. However, Mr. West is not currently teaching at SAIC, and at this time, there are no plans for him to do so.”

Additionally, Kanye tweeted that he would in the Windy City to do Comedy Jam.

“We’re doing Chicago Comedy Jam. We’re going to restore the Regal Theatre,” he wrote.

However, on the website for the event, which is supposed to be held from October 5- October 6, there is no mention that Kanye will be making an appearance. Among other things, West also tweeted that he found inspiration when he went to Chicago’s Theaster Gates’ Stony Island Arts Bank. Once Tregg Duerson, who is the chief operating officer of Rebuild Foundation, caught wind of the tweet, he released a statement of his own.

“We’re honored that Kanye has found so much inspiration in the work that Rebuild Foundation is doing in Chicago and beyond, and we welcome others to visit this unique space,” he wrote.

Kanye has made it no secret that he has a ton of love for the city in which he was raised. Though West was born in Atlanta, Georgia, he moved to Chicago with his mother after his parents got a divorce. Chicago is the place where Kanye started his career and his mother was even a professor at Chicago State University.

During his Chi city tweet storm, West also told his millions of followers that he has plans to open up a Yeezy office in Chicago. And of course, his love for Chicago was also made clear this past year when he and wife Kim Kardashian gave birth to a baby girl, who they ended up naming Chicago.

It’s nice to see that Kanye has so much loyalty to the place that he grew up in.