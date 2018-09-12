Donald Trump’s Impeachment Opposed By A Majority Of Americans

Despite record-low approval ratings, a majority of Americans don't want to see the president impeached - not yet, anyway.

A majority of Americans oppose impeaching Donald Trump, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

As The New York Post reports, 56 percent of Americans do not want to see Trump impeached, while 36 percent do. Tim Malloy, assistant director of the poll, quotes an old Trump catchphrase from his days on The Apprentice to summarize the results.

“American voters don’t want Congress to tell President Donald Trump, ‘You’re fired!’ by serving him with articles of impeachment.”

The feelings of the American voting public seem to mimic those of Democrats in Congress: namely, that any talk of impeachment at this time is, at best, premature. Several Congressional Democrats have said, both publicly and privately, that at the very least any impeachment talk should wait until after FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller finishes his investigation. Others have put off talk of impeachment until after the 2018 mid-term elections. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has repeatedly said that she wants Congressional Democrats, both now and after the mid-terms, to focus on a legislative agenda aimed at improving the lives of ordinary Americans, rather than getting bogged down in a political process, according to an August National Review report.

“If it takes its course, let it take its course. But I do not think that impeachment is a policy agenda.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean that things are looking rosy for Trump or his Republican colleagues, however.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Donald Trump’s approval rating has “crashed” in recent polls, down to an average of 40 percent across respected polling agencies. Inquisitr writer Jonathan Vankin writes that in the Midwest, where Trump has previously enjoyed strong approval ratings among rural voters, even his base is “abandoning” him.

Looking to the 2018 mid-term elections, recent polling data appears to spell doom for Trump and the Republicans. That’s because the Republican-dominated Congress itself has dismal approval ratings: 72 percent of voters disapprove of the job Congress is doing. Even among Republicans, only 58 percent approve of Congress. That doesn’t bode well for Republicans in November, as Malloy explains.

“By a 14-point margin, Americans would rather vote for the Democratic candidate in their local race for the U.S. House of Representatives. Could the ‘blue wave’ become a tsunami? Whoever wins, they’re going into a Congress with an abysmal approval rating.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s avowed “enemy of the people,” the news media, has higher approval ratings than the president. 54 percent of voters say they trust the news more than they trust Trump.