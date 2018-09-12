Man Born Without A Penis Gets Bionic Implant, Has Sex For The First Time At 45

Andrew Wardle, a caterer from Greater Manchester in England, U.K., was spent his entire life without a penis after being born with a rare birth defect known as bladder exstrophy.

According to the Mayo Clinic, bladder exstrophy is an congenital anomaly in which the bladder develops outside the body of the fetus, affecting both the urinary and the reproductive systems. The video below lists the causes and symptoms of bladder exstrophy, noting that the condition can be treated surgically.

In Wardle’s case, the birth defect meant that he was born with missing genitalia, and had intact testicles but no penis, reports the British media outlet Metro. This particular form of bladder exstrophy, in which the organ is lacking completely, is so rare that it affects only one in around 20 million people.

But the 45-year-old caterer is now finally able to cater to his girlfriend’s needs after being fitted with a bionic penis, notes the Manchester-based LAD Bible.

The bionic organ was implanted during an extensive surgery performed at University College Hospital London and has finally enabled Wardle to have a normal sex life.

The sources report that both the patient and his girlfriend, 28-year-old Fedra Fabian from Budapest, Hungary, are very pleased with the results, especially since the bionic appendage has made it possible for Wardle to have penetrative sex for the very first time in his life.

The bionic penis is based on a typical penile implant and was constructed during a pioneering surgical intervention that lasted for 10 hours and amounted to £50,000 (or about $65,000).

To built the implant, the surgeons took skin, muscles, and nerves from the patient’s left arm and wrapped the tissue around a vein removed from his right leg. Once the tissue was fashioned into a phallus, a penile implant was inserted into the new penis and the appendage was attached to the man’s groin.

Wardle, who describes his bionic penis as “ridiculously big,” is more than satisfied with the outcome.

“I’ve got what anyone’s got, it just needs turning on!” said the 45-year-old caterer, who uses a button in his groin to inflate the organ.

According to the sources, Wardle had to wait six weeks before he could test out his bionic appendage and walked around with an erection for 10 straight days.

The man opened up about losing his virginity at 45, saying that everything occurred very naturally a short while before he and his girlfriend were due to depart on a romantic trip to Amsterdam.

“I had to test out the function every morning and night and leave it erect for 20 minutes. So, one morning, two days before we went away, it just happened. It was nice and natural — and that’s how I wanted it to be,” said Wardle.

The couple confessed that the implant has helped them take their relationship to another level.

“It’s fantastic. After all Fedra and I have been through, it’s the cherry on the cake,” added Wardle.

Going further, the man is excited to turn a new page in his life and is even considering building a family. Since the bionic implant is connected to Wardle’s testicles, there’s a good chance that the couple could have children if their own.

“I’m just looking forward to having a fresh start. It’s like I’ve been through a war and I’m just healing and getting my head straight,” said Wardle, who thanked his surgeons for making everything possible.